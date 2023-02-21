Photo Gallery: Baseball wins blowout against Roadrunners 6-0

Sophomore, Franky Lopez (No. 47), Pitcher, gives all his effort on a pitch and pitched a seven strike-outs against the Roadrunners.

The Falcons avenge their prior loss against the College of the Desert and won on Feb. 16, with the final score of 6-0.

Cerritos started off strong in the second inning with Carlos Vega taking a walk and Miles Hughes getting hit by a pitch.

After a groundout that resulted in Vega scoring, Julian Francois hit a double and scored Hughes.

Things stalled out during the third through seventh inning as the Falcons as Daniel Marisal scored in the sixth inning.

Cerritos brought back the energy in the bottom of the eighth with a bunt single to Francois, Vega walking again and Francois stealing again, it gave the Falcons an opportunity to shut the door on the Roadrunners.

Just like the second inning, the Falcons delivered with Nico Briones hitting an RBI single and Vega scoring two RBIs on a fielder’s choice.

The Roadrunners failed to score any runs in the ninth and were shut out, giving the Falcons their first shut-out win.

Cerritos will be conference opponent Mt. San Antonio on Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.