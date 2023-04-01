Women’s swimming swims away with the victory

Here’s one of the Falcons’ swimmers and she’s focused on getting first place for her team on March 31.

The Cerritos women’s swim team defeated both Rio Hondo College and Pasadena City College at home on March 31.

The Falcons won eight of a total of 15 events that took place on a sunny day at the College’s aquatics center.

Sophomore Jillian Crockett started the Falcons off with a 50-yard freestyle victory with 27:81 and Kaya Glynn secured the second sport for Cerritos as she time in at 29:04.

After Pasadena won the 100-yard freestyle, in which Crockett took a close second place, Kaya Glynn won for Cerritos in the 200-yard freestyle with 2:17:71.

Freshman Karina Oliveros for Cerritos wins the 500-yard freestyle as she timed in at 6:20:20 but Nickey Hale of Pasadena takes the 1000-yard freestyle.

Crockett won first place yet again for the Falcons as she won the 100-yard backstroke but Pasadena’s Hale wins the 200-yard event.

After Pasadena won the 100-yard breaststroke in which Freshman Mia Carbajal came in second place and was 20 seconds behind first, Carbajal placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke event.

Falcons’ Oliveros timed in at 6:20:20 and placed first in 200-yard IM (which is butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle) as Jubilee Gil took a close second place respectively.

Alexis Cummings tacked on yet another win with 123:80 as her time in the one-meter diving, which is the highest diving score all season according to her.

Even though she said she was tired, Cummings said that her performance was good.

“My diving can get some improvement,” she said about adjustments, “I’m not really a breaststroker, this is my first time doing breaststroke competition for swim, so I could definitely do better with technique and speed.”

Cerritos took home the win in the 200-yard medley relay as Angelina Romero, Mia Carbajal, Kayla Glynn and Jillian Crockett scored a final time of 2:10:75.

The Falcons scored second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay and ended all the events for them as they beat both Rio Hondo and Pasadena College.

Assistant Coach Denise Peasley said that the Falcons played really great, “Their attitudes are great, their swim performance was great, we’re dropping a lot of time and their technique looks good.”

However, Coach Peasley still thinks the technique needs to be worked on as they look to prepare for the South Coast Conference Diving Championships.

“This is something that we’re always consistently working on,” she said, “Trying to strive for better turns, better starts, better finishes just to make a great race all in one.”

The Women’s swim team will be playing in the South Coast Conference Diving Championships on April 14 at 10 a.m.