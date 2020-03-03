Falcons make a splash at home opener

Joshua Guzman sophomore swims in the men's 200 butterfly. Cerritos College competes against Chaffey College and Long Beach City College on Feb. 28 2020. Photo credit: Derrick Coleman

The Falcons men’s swim team dominated their opponents and took their first two conference wins against Chaffey College with the score of 179-72 and Long Beach City College with 155-90 on Feb. 28.

In the men’s 1000 freestyle event, sophomore Colson Morrow won first place with a finishing time of 10:20.87.

Morrow was six seconds away from breaking the school record in the 1000 freestyle event which was the longest race of the day.

Morrow went into detail of how he is preparing to break the record.

“That [the record] is something I really focus on especially leading up to my swim meets, it’s something I’m really looking [forward] to,” he said.

“I got to a point where in each swim meet I have one or two people to race against, but I’m more focused to race against that clock as opposed to being satisfied with being five seconds in front [of everyone else] but if I’m still six seconds short [of breaking the record] I’m not satisfied.”

The Falcons competed in 15 different swim events on Friday, including the 1000 freestyle,100 breaststroke and a 400 freestyle relay.

The Falcons won four of the events they competed in. They were more focused on earning enough points throughout the meet which helped them win.

“I really like my team this year. We have a lot more club swimmers and a lot more experienced swimmers,” Morrow said. “I feel like we have a much more energetic team compared to last year’s, there’s a lot more support and competition and it’s pushing everyone to go further.”

The Falcons swim team is looking forward to doing great things this year. They have a roster with a lot of depth and they are looking forward to using that to their advantage.

“I think swimming is about just getting better times [and] going faster. We had a good showing in terms of that today,” Head Coach Joe Abing said.

“I think our depth was the key in the meet because we had a lot more depth than both of the other schools. The guys who are getting a fourth, fifth, and sixth placement are scoring us valuable points, but the focus is on getting better times.”

The Falcons’ next meet will be against Mt. San Antonio at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6.