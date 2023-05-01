Jazzmine Davis, record-breaker and track phenom

Jazzmine Davis jumps over hurdles throughout her race as she looks to win more records for Cerritos College.

Jazzmine Davis recently helped the Falcons get the school record in the 400-meter relay and continues to win accolades during her Sophomore season in Track and Field.

She’s not only a star on the track team but someone who can come up to, athletically or personally, “I listen pretty well and I can give you some feedback whether it can be great or not.”

The accomplished track runner said that her cousins got her into track when she went to their track meet and fell in love with the competition and environment.

“I was like, ‘let me try this out,” so I did a year of club tryouts […] and when high school came around, I didn’t want to do other sports so I thought of joining track again.”

Davis got into sports quickly since her family had a sports background and introduced her to sports early, “It wasn’t really a matter of will I like it, it’s just finding what I was going to do.”

Throughout her high school journey, Davis names head coach Vincent Brascia, who’s the head coach of El Camino Real Charter HS, stood out to her.

“He taught me and dialed into the fundamentals of spriting,” she said, “That helped me develop into a better sprinter and runner overall [and] that was the foundation of my success.”

She won the CIF championship in the 300-meter hurdle and triple jump as a senior in high school, which she recounts as being shocking to her, “I wasn’t entirely expecting it […] when that happened, it felt so surreal [and] it was like, ‘woah, I didn’t know I had this in me.’”

Her mother, Rishelle Davis, played a little bit of track and field in high school but mainly played volleyball and basketball.

The business major said that her siblings, Amauri (23), Dominick (15) and Gabriela (1), made her more competitive, “You always want to beat your older brother [and younger brother] and it made me look at life differently as far as what I want to do and what I want to achieve.”

When Davis started winning and seeing the success, she had the realization to continue doing track, “I went into each competition basically fighting for a spot and seeing what I can do.”

Looking to Cerritos College, Davis said that her goal has always been to do the best for herself and the team.

She shouts out all of the Track coaches for Cerritos College, coach Richardson, coach Allen, coach Jones and coach Chucky, “They all helped me achieve things that I need to achieve […].”

Her nickname, JD, came from the Cerritos Track and Field team since there were two Jaz’s on the track team.

Davis said that she met them at a high-school track meet, “I was at first a little confused because I didn’t know of Cerritos, since I was initially from Sherman Oaks, they approached me and asked if I was committed and where I was going to do track.”

“They were like, ‘You should come to Cerritos’ and they were like ‘Come take a tour of Cerritos’ and I saw the facility and this was where I wanted to go,” she adds, The impression I got was [that] they were going to make me great and I wouldn’t say they done anything less of that.”

Outside of track, she loves Spiderman and mentions, “Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse” as one of her favorite movies and any movies that have Tom Hollins in it, “I like the way it ties into the Marvel universe.”

The track star also loves playing with Lego Blocks, which she recently got into, “Legos have been a part of my focus,” Davis said excitingly, “I use Legos to separate myself from the chaos of life and find a balance again, giving myself some time to do something I enjoy.”

She points out the satisfaction of finishing Legos, which brings her enthusiasm that’s similar to puzzles.

Davis said that her Aunt taught her how to fish in middle school and grew a liking to that, which she fishes or goes on a boat trip with her Aunt once in a while, when she has time.

The Business major also loves to cook and bake, when she isn’t forced to and said she makes good fajitas and chocolate chip cookies.

Her future goals is to continue track at the 4-year and professional level, she’s currently looking at offers to 4-year university and plans to change her major to a graphic design major when she goes to a university.