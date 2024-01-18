Cerritos walk through LACC in 30 point victory

The Cerritos men’s basketball team dominated the Los Angeles City College Cubs, 77-47.

This was a much-needed victory for the Falcons after falling two straight games in previous matchups against, Mt. Sac and ELAC.

Gallery • 4 Photos Michael Delgado Miles Ceballos dribbling the ball down court

The problems the team struggled with in those two games, were rebounding and three-point shooting, and both issues were fixed against LACC.

Cerritos bullied the cubs on the glass, outrebounding them 20-68 in that department.

Although it was against an undersized LACC team it is still a path in the right direction to fix the rebounding issue.

“We’re a bigger team than they were, we wanted to attack them in the middle of the paint and we got off to a great start rebounding the ball very well,” said Cerritos head coach Russ May.

The game started with Cerritos taking an early 8-0 lead, and from that point on it was all Cerritos going forward.

It was a very efficient night for Cerritos from the three-point line, shooting for 39% from beyond the arc.

“We were a little more in control tonight, we took better shots, and when you do that, you are going to increase your shooting percentage big time,” said Coach May on the team’s three-point shooting.

Forward Everett May led the team in scoring with 17 points, shooting 5-9 from the field and 5-7 from three. While guards Dillon Botts and Marcel Hayes joined E. May in reaching double digits in points.

The Falcons also had great support from the second unit scoring 29 points off the bench, outscoring LACC 29-24.

It was an overall great team effort for Cerritos but the same can’t be said for LACC, because everything that could have gone wrong indeed went wrong for them.

LACC had no players score over double digits and played an overall sloppy game where they did not have a lead at any point during this game.

Turning the ball over 11 times, shooting 35% from the field and 33% from the free throw line.

The rebounds are what killed any chance for the Cubs to get back in this game allowing Cerritos to score 31 second-chance points off of those offensive rebounds.

A win was needed from Cerritos to improve their season record to 8-9, with just 11 games left they hope to keep their playoff hopes alive.

“We are working on ourselves and we’re trying to get ourselves better, we’ve had a lot of tough luck and some close games, and you know we got 11 games left to try and turn this around and we’re gonna have to play disciplinary better”, said Coach May.

The Falcon’s next game is on the road against Rio Hondo before they come back for a two-game home stand in huge conference matchups against El Camino and Compton.