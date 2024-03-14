Falcons mount the Mounties and ride to a 9th straight win

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Michael Delgado and Joel CarpioMarch 14, 2024
First baseman, Mike Santos, smiling and yelling after rounding the bases from his grand slam. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
First baseman, Mike Santos, smiling and yelling after rounding the bases from his grand slam. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

The Cerritos College baseball team defeated conference opponent Mt. San Antonio College in a convincing 11-2 win, on March 12.

A bit of sloppy gameplay for Cerritos College throughout the game as they were charged with two errors, but the errors didn’t matter in the end.

Throughout the game, the umpires missed calls for both sides and both teams grew frustrated.

Head coach, Nate Fernley, explained that he didn’t think the umpires weren’t at their best but didn’t think it was personal and thought it was just bad play calling for both teams.

The game started slow for both teams with no runs scored in the first three innings of the contest.

Things didn’t stay quiet as Mt. SAC would be the first team to put a run on the board after an RBI single by Andrew Walters to give the Mounties a 1-0 lead.

The Falcons would answer right back with a sac fly from second baseman, Dylan Immel and an RBI single from outfielder, Diego Orozco that brought in two runs for the Falcons giving them a 3-1 lead which was a much-needed boost on offense.

Cerritos+College+has+beat+the+Mt.+SAC+Mounties+who+lost+in+embarrassing+fashion+to+the+Falcons%2C+11-2.
Gallery37 Photos
Joel Carpio
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, gets ready to swing as the ball approaches him.

Mt. SAC would cut the lead down to 3-2 in the fifth inning but with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Cerritos went silent for two innings but exploded for eight runs combined in the seventh and eighth innings.

Starting pitcher, Derek Valdez, improved his record to (6-0) on the season as he mowed down the Mounties he allowed only one earned run and pitched eight innings.

The Falcons set the stage for first baseman, Mike Santos, who had the bases loaded and then absolutely crushed a ball.

Santos would go on to hit a massive grand slam to left field and give Cerritos a 7-2 lead.

The hitting became contagious from there as the Falcons’ offense would tally up more runs in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth Santos came up to bat again and had more left in the tank, as he blasted a two-run home run to end the Falcons’ scoring at 11 runs.

Santos explained what his thought process was after his first few at-bats not being good and how he turned it around quickly.

“I was just tryna help my team win, obviously my first three at-bats were not as planned but I had to make a quick adjustment and you know I had to do my best to get these runs in,” said Santos.

Fernley went on to explain what he thought of the team’s performance and ability of being able to overcome the bad umpiring.

“I thought we did a good job of ignoring that, Coach Knott from Mt. SAC we talked about it at the plate and he said ‘Hey you guys handled bad calls better than we did,’” Fernley said, “I thought we did a good job of handling it and staying with our approach.”

Falcons defeated Mt. SAC again on March 14 tying a 10-game win streak record dating back to 2018 and look to break it on March 16.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.
Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs
Everett May driving down the court while being defended by LA Southwest players.
Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game.
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Dillon Botts lay up attempt while being defended by Timothy Lofton
Falcons stay on top of SCC Conference
More in Sports
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
Christina Osorio (middle) proudly holds her State championship bracket with a big smile as she stands between head coach Rios (left) and assistant coach Cuellar (right). Photo credit: Felix Osorio Sr.
Downey High School wrestler Christina Osorio's road to state
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out
Leeya Rubio diving for the ball in matchup against Moorpark
Falcons bounce back after recent struggles
Jayda Harris-Amete Spike attempt.
Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
More in Top Stories
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film
Blue Cheese Band jamming out Photo credit: Diana Morales
Feeling the Blues at The Night Owl
Live painting by ig:@paintplugg Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo
HERstory: Women Speak Through Art
Participants doing downward dog pose during Yoga session in the Student center.
Students Unwind Their Minds With R&B Yoga
Comadres Are Talking official podcast poster.
Harsh realities of being a girl
Photo graphic of the three most used media platforms by children.
Tweens Should Unglue Their Eyes From Phone Screens

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in