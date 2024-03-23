Photo Gallery: Falcons are scorching hot with 13 straight wins

The Falcons are on fire after having won 13 straight after beating ELAC with ease 10-2 on March 21.

Cerritos started the top of the first inning down early 2-0 after ELAC drove in a pair of runs quickly.

The Falcons wouldn’t leave it like that for long though as they swiftly put up six runs in the bottom of the first taking the lead from the Huskies 6-2.

ELAC would only get those two runs the whole game but things went quiet after the first inning for both teams.

Falcons starting pitcher, Franky Lopez settled down after the first giving up no runs after that inning.

It wasn’t until the bottom of the sixth inning when Falcons first baseman, Mike Santos, got an RBI single that started a small rally as the Falcons ended the sixth leading 8-2.

Catcher, Alonso Reyes’ RBI hit by pitch and a wild pitch from the ELAC pitcher would put the final touches on the scoring for the game at 10-2 Falcons.

Cerritos looks to sweep yet another series this time against the Huskies and with their 14th straight game.

Gallery • 39 Photos Joel Carpio Infielder, Anthony Bassett signaling the safe sign as he makes it into first base safely.