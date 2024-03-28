Falcons halt a late LA Mission rally for the win

A sunny Wednesday afternoon was the backdrop for the Falcons 5-3 win over LA Mission on March 27, completing their two-game sweep.

Starting on the bump for the Falcons was Franky Lopez who came into the start hot with a 6-0 record on the season.

Control seemed to be an issue for LA Mission pitcher Manny Najar early as two batters were hit in the first, but the Falcons couldn’t capitalize leaving both runners on base.

The game began as a battle of pitching staffs with Najar countering Lopez, leaving the opening two frames scoreless.

“Well I know I have a great team behind me and I know the faster I get outs the quicker I give them at-bats to score,” said Lopez about his quick start.

The bats began to wake up in the bottom of the third for the Falcons. Alonso Reyes wore a pitch to load the bases for Mike Santos, whose fielder’s choice was able to send Alonso Reyes home.

The bases became juiced once again allowing Dylan Immel to hit a deep fly ball, scoring Massey before two quick outs finished off the bottom of the third.

Following a quick top of the fourth inning from Lopez, LA Mission looked into their bullpen replacing Najar with Alonzo Munoz.

The first batter faced by Munoz was Diego Orcozo who ripped a double into the gap early in the count.

“Usually like the first couple pitches you get are probably the best ones you’ll see that at-bat,” Orcozo said, “So I just tried to attack early and get the best ball.”

Orcozo would move to third following a passed ball, he would be driven in by a sac fly from Ryan Reyes giving the Falcons a 3-0 lead early on.

Pitching continued to carry the Falcons as Lopez glided through six with little resistance until the seventh where the Eagles hit back-to-back singles putting runners on first and second.

An error by the Falcons led to a play at the plate where catcher Ryan Reyes got the ball in the knick of time standing his ground to tag the runner out ending the inning.

“We had a shutout going and I tried everything in my power to keep it as a shutout and a big guy coming down, I just braced myself for the blow and got him out,” Ryan Reyes said describing the play.

The Falcons couldn’t hold the shutout as Eagles hitter Jake Callahan produced a two RBI single that cut the deficit in half.

This was followed by a sacrifice bunt from Joji Sakata that would score Callahan making it a one run game.

Marlon Oviedo made his way home in the top of the ninth for the Falcons, scoring on a wild pitch to push the lead to two.

Falcons head coach Nate Fernley would bring in Calix Armijo to relieve Lopez and finish off the game. Armijo walked two batters before retiring the final two of the game.

Speaking on his team’s performance Fernly said, “Today we made some mistakes, we almost found a way to lose that game so we’ve definitely got things to tighten up . . .”

The Falcons will have that opportunity to tighten up in their next game on March 29 hosting Taft College at 1 p.m.