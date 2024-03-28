Falcons halt a late LA Mission rally for the win

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Byline photo of Edward Fernandez
Peyton Oliveira and Edward FernandezMarch 28, 2024
Outfielder, Marlon Oviedo, running home after a wild pitch.
Outfielder, Marlon Oviedo, running home after a wild pitch.
Edward Fernandez

A sunny Wednesday afternoon was the backdrop for the Falcons 5-3 win over LA Mission on March 27, completing their two-game sweep.

Starting on the bump for the Falcons was Franky Lopez who came into the start hot with a 6-0 record on the season.

Control seemed to be an issue for LA Mission pitcher Manny Najar early as two batters were hit in the first, but the Falcons couldn’t capitalize leaving both runners on base.

The game began as a battle of pitching staffs with Najar countering Lopez, leaving the opening two frames scoreless.

“Well I know I have a great team behind me and I know the faster I get outs the quicker I give them at-bats to score,” said Lopez about his quick start.

The bats began to wake up in the bottom of the third for the Falcons. Alonso Reyes wore a pitch to load the bases for Mike Santos, whose fielder’s choice was able to send Alonso Reyes home.

Marco Lopez, #40, in the batters box looking at his bat. (Edward Fernandez)

The bases became juiced once again allowing Dylan Immel to hit a deep fly ball, scoring Massey before two quick outs finished off the bottom of the third.

Following a quick top of the fourth inning from Lopez, LA Mission looked into their bullpen replacing Najar with Alonzo Munoz.

The first batter faced by Munoz was Diego Orcozo who ripped a double into the gap early in the count.

“Usually like the first couple pitches you get are probably the best ones you’ll see that at-bat,” Orcozo said, “So I just tried to attack early and get the best ball.”

Orcozo would move to third following a passed ball, he would be driven in by a sac fly from Ryan Reyes giving the Falcons a 3-0 lead early on.

Pitching continued to carry the Falcons as Lopez glided through six with little resistance until the seventh where the Eagles hit back-to-back singles putting runners on first and second.

An error by the Falcons led to a play at the plate where catcher Ryan Reyes got the ball in the knick of time standing his ground to tag the runner out ending the inning.

“We had a shutout going and I tried everything in my power to keep it as a shutout and a big guy coming down, I just braced myself for the blow and got him out,” Ryan Reyes said describing the play.

The Falcons couldn’t hold the shutout as Eagles hitter Jake Callahan produced a two RBI single that cut the deficit in half.

Ryan Reyes, #41, running full sprint to home plate. (Edward Fernandez)

This was followed by a sacrifice bunt from Joji Sakata that would score Callahan making it a one run game.

Marlon Oviedo made his way home in the top of the ninth for the Falcons, scoring on a wild pitch to push the lead to two.

Falcons head coach Nate Fernley would bring in Calix Armijo to relieve Lopez and finish off the game. Armijo walked two batters before retiring the final two of the game.

Speaking on his team’s performance Fernly said, “Today we made some mistakes, we almost found a way to lose that game so we’ve definitely got things to tighten up . . .”

The Falcons will have that opportunity to tighten up in their next game on March 29 hosting Taft College at 1 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Peyton Oliveira, Staff Writer
Peyton Oliveira is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports, campus and community news. When not reporting he enjoys writing screenplays, listening to music and reading books. He is hoping to start an independent MMA journalism outlet and transfer to a Cal State.
Edward Fernandez, Staff Writer
Edward Fernandez is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering arts and entertainment and community news. Aside from reporting, Fernandez enjoys reading and hiking. He hopes to transfer to Cal State Fullerton in the Fall.
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
Infielder, Anthony Bassett tapping starting pitcher, Myles Johnson in the thigh on the pitchers mound.
Falcons lose their first game in over a month
Outfielder, Diego Orozco, yelling as he crosses home plate to score for the Falcons. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Photo Gallery: Falcons are scorching hot with 13 straight wins
First baseman, Mike Santos, smiling and yelling after rounding the bases from his grand slam.
Falcons mount the Mounties and ride to a 9th straight win
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.
Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs
More in Sports
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score.
Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.
Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC
Sophomore, Alexis Cummings diving straight into the pool. Photo credit: Wes Cummings
Swimming and diving through life with Alexis Cummings
Outfielder, Jocelyn Doan, smiling as she heads back to the dugout giving her teammates high fives.
Lady Falcons take down ELAC in a Mercy rule victory
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
Christina Osorio (middle) proudly holds her State championship bracket with a big smile as she stands between head coach Rios (left) and assistant coach Cuellar (right). Photo credit: Felix Osorio Sr.
Downey High School wrestler Christina Osorio's road to state
More in Top Stories
The official Road House movie poster with actor Jake Gyllenhaal coming to Prime Video. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
Road House is solid but is being over-hated
Student being asked a question during an interview for Talon Marks TV. Photo credit: Moses Lopez
Cerritos College needs more food options
All the attendees of the WHM contest, forming a heart, March 21 in the Social Science Building.
Cerritos celebrates WHM with a speech contest
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.
Running Chicks will have you running back for more
Editorial cartoon created by Moises Lopez
NO Administrative Leave for Cops Under Investigation

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in