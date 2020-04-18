New COVID-19 testing site opens in Bellflower

Airmen with the 186th Air Refueling Wing administer COVID-19 tests at the Bonita Lakes mobile COVID-19 testing facility on April 1, 2020. Photo credit: Tech. Sgt. Adam Vance

Los Angeles County has begun operation of a new drive-up COVID-19 testing site in the city of Bellflower.

The site, which began operations on April 15, is located at 16600 Civic Center Drive, Bellflower, CA 90706, will be providing free tests to any resident of Los Angeles County.

If residents are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, they can schedule an appointment through the county website.

Factors such as immigration status, insurance status, age, and underlying health issues will not affect eligibility for a COVID-19 test.

In a statement from the county’s COVID-19 Newsroom, LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn stated, “This new drive-up site in Bellflower will improve access to testing for residents in southeast LA County and give us a better understanding of the spread of this virus in these communities.”

The Bellflower site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and will be able to test up to 250 people per day.

When residents book their appointment, they will receive a confirmation with the date, time and location of their appointment.

They will also be directed to a video which shows what to expect at the testing site.

Residents will be required to bring some form of personal identification, such as a drivers license, in order to ensure test results are matched to the right person.

Identities and test results are protected by federal law and will not be shared with any other agencies for purposes of law enforcement or immigration.

The tests will be administered via mouth and nose swabs and can be scheduled as quickly as same-day appointments.

Results can take up to 4 days, with positive results being notified via phone while negative results will be notified via email.

“It’s crucial that our region and Bellflower get a clear picture of how many people are COVID-19 positive, and peace of mind for those that are not,” Bellflower Mayor Juan Garza said in a written statement.

For LA County residents who wish to find a testing site closer to them, NBC 4 has compiled a map of COVID-19 testing sites.

LA county has also provided a list of frequently asked questions, to allow residents to better understand the symptoms and testing procedures.

The site was developed through a joint effort between the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the Los Angeles County Department of Health Services, and the City of Bellflower.