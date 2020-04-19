COVID-19 community updates for the week of April 20

Talon Marks is dedicated to keeping the community informed and updated. Weekly updates will be available starting April 20, 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic is continuing, with each city releasing updates in regards to their different policies and closures. Sources of information can often conflict, so we’ve once again compiled a list of the most recent updates.

Street sweeping citations have resumed in some cities and new programs have been launched in others.

Here’s what’s new this week in Bellflower, Lakewood, Cerritos, Norwalk, Paramount and Downey.

Bellflower:

Street sweeping enforcement has resumed as a result of increased calls of abandoned vehicles, increased trash accumulation on streets and generally low community compliance with sweeping regulations.

Meals on Wheels is ongoing, operated by Human Services Association (HSA) for registered participants.

Registration is currently being accepted for new participants.

The Department of Parks & Recreation has developed a new Virtual Recreation and Resource Center for the Bellflower community.

City of Bellflower’s business license applications, renewal and balance due payments can be submitted and processed through their website.

The Alondra Blvd./Bellflower Blvd. Paving Project has begun. The work will begin on Alondra Boulevard and Bellflower Boulevard and work east towards the San Gabriel River bridge.

During this portion of the project, residents are reminded that there will be no street parking permitted during working hours which are from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each working day.

Lakewood:

The city is providing the latest Lakewood-specific news to residents as quickly as possible through their emagazine, Lakewood Connect.



The street sweeping citation hold has been extended until May 15, though residents are encouraged to move their vehicles when possible.

The city has compiled a list of Student Meal Distribution sites.

In accordance with the most recent County Public Health Order, the Southeast Area Animal Control Authority (SEAACA) has closed the Care Center to the public.

Cerritos:

The city’s local emergency order has been extended until further notice.

The city’s overnight parking restrictions will not be enforced until May 15, extended from the previous decision of April 20.

In addition, citations will continue to not be issued for vehicles parked on the street on street sweeping days.

Water service provided by the City of Cerritos will not be subject to shut off due to overdue payment until further notice.

Youth sports signups and tryouts have been cancelled until further notice.

Norwalk:

Suspension for parking citations for street sweeping has not been extended and will still only last through April 30.

Norwalk Transit has also extended its waiving of fares until further notice to encourage social distancing.

Passengers are advised to use the rear door to board and use the front door only if necessary.

The city has compiled a list of restaurants that are still open for takeout.

City-sponsored events, previously suspended until April 30, have now been suspended through June 30.

Paramount:

The city will continue its distribution of free masks to residents through walk-up distribution on April 20 to April 22 from 1-3 p.m. at Progress Park and Spane Park for residents in those neighborhoods that could not participate in the drive-ups.

There will be no vehicle drive-ups allowed during these distributions and parking is limited.

Masks will be distributed on a first come, first served basis to Paramount residents only with one distribution of no more than four masks per address.

Only one member of each household needs to be present. Residents must show some form of ID that has their address.

For seniors 65 and older, local pharmacies are allowing city staff members to pick up prescriptions for home delivery. Specifics can be found by calling (562) 220-2121.

Paramount Unified School District’s Grab & Go Breakfast and Lunch provides meals for students for pick up on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at four campuses: Collins, Los Cerritos, Mokler and Wirtz elementaries.

Downey:

The weekly updates from the mayor have not been updated, and the city website has had no new updates, extensions or otherwise posted as of the time of writing.

Local Food Assistance is available at Calvary Chapel Church, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m as well as Downey First Christian Church on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to noon.