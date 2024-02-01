Cerritos College
Falcons stay hot and shutout LA Pierce

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Co-Managing EditorFebruary 1, 2024
Infielder%2C+Anthony+Bassett%2C+extends+his+arms+for+a+high+five+from+his+teammate+after+sliding+home+and+scoring.+Photo+credit%3A+Joel+Carpio
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, extends his arms for a high five from his teammate after sliding home and scoring. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

The Falcons make it three wins in a row as they overpower LA Pierce shutting them out 7-0 on Jan. 31.

After a scoreless and slow first inning by both teams, the Falcons started the scoring and didn’t look back.

Cerritos took command of the game early and never let their foot off the gas pedal throughout the entirety of the game.

Falcons second baseman, Dylan Immel, smacked a single into left field that started a rally and ended in the Falcons leading 3-0 by the end of the inning.

Things went quiet for a while with multiple 1-2-3 innings and no one putting runs across the board.

Cerritos then continued the scoring in the bottom of the fifth with Mike Santos, first baseman, hit a single to right center field that made it 4-0 Falcons.

LA Pierce struggled mightily against the Falcons as they couldn’t get anything going and missed multiple chances to score.

The Brahmas played sloppy hitting multiple batters and misplayed a few plays, they were only able to string together four hits throughout the game.

Falcons pitcher, Juan Garcia, sliced through the Brahmas lineup putting up six innings of no-run baseball, striking out six.

Garcia explained what his mindset was before the game that got him set to pitch six scoreless innings.

“Just executing pitches, getting my job done,” Garcia said, “I wasn’t really trying to strike out anyone, just trying to pitch to contact…let my defense work and have fun out there.”

The Falcons weren’t done and wanted more, they put up another three runs from the sixth to eighth inning winning the game and shutting out the Brahmas.

The shutout didn’t come without its challenges, in the top of the eighth inning the shutout was being threatened.

Cerritos pitcher, Jack Kamalski, who also contributed to the shutout, found himself in a bases-loaded jam with one out, fortunately for the Falcons he managed to get out of it unscathed striking the next two batters out looking.

Kamalski ended the game pitching three innings, giving up no runs and striking out four.

Head Coach Nate Fernley explained what was different and how their thought process hadn’t changed from the first game of the season.

“I don’t think really anything changed, I actually think we played better the first game where we lost than today…I thought we actually played a more clean game the first game of the season,” Fernley said.

Fernley went on to say how they try not to let wins or losses dictate how they see things, he also explained that he tells his players, “The next game is the most important game of the season,” to keep them focused and ready.

The Falcons look to continue their win streak on Feb. 2 against the San Joaquin Delta Mustangs at 1 p.m.

About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
