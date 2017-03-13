Dance concert emotional for dancers partake

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

For many dancers, this spring dance concert was one that bared a deep emotional meaning. As dance major Rebecca Joy Herrera said earlier this year, “this semester we’re all working on powerful pieces,” explaining that it would be Janet Sanderson’s last concert before retirement, making the concert more emotional.

At the Burnight Center Theatre on Friday, March 10, the second performance of the annual 2017 Spring Dance Concert was put on, with curtains lifting at 8 p.m.

Edna Garcia, a dance major commented on the difficulties she had during rehearsal. “The Spring Concert is probably the fastest one” because the dancers have less time to prepare.

She added that it was all worth it because “the crowd was great” and she loved performing again.

Dance major Fabian Lugo said that the back to back rehearsals leading up this concert were a difficulty for him, but he also appreciated the feeling of becoming a stronger dancer.

This sentiment was reprized by Herrera, who said that the instructors pushed her to her limits because they knew her personally and wanted her to grow.

The Afro-Modern piece was a favorite among the three dancers, who appreciated it for its energy and uniqueness.

The Afro-Modern piece, choreographed by Christine Gerena Gregory, which was better known as “Traction,” was a festive work that featured dancers such as Herrera Garcia.

All the ensemble wore smiles from ear to ear and executed a motif of alternating low and high pumps of the chest and arms.

Herrera stated that she appreciated all different forms of dance shown, noting that there were different levels and “when you have people who are skilled dancers versus people who are in the concert for the first time, and when they work together and achieve good showmanship; it’s like magic.”

Herrera went on to say that she went to the wings of the stage and watch a piece dedicated to Sanderson called “Small Dances for Janet” (choreographed by Rebekah Hathaway) while crying.

Audience member and communications major at Long Beach City College had a similar reaction and favored the ballet piece choreographed by Phoenix Cole called “Paquita — Pas de trois” for it’s elegance.

The guests on campus was, the CSULB Salsa Dance Team, who portrayed a Beauty and the Beast of sorts with a vain dancer learning the value of selflessness and loving one’s self.

At the end of the night Lugo said that what he wanted the student body at a large to take away was that it is okay to not pay attention to what a dance is supposed to mean, and instead assign a personal significance to the works shown.