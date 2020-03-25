“A day in the life of Luis”: Thankful for the semester

Screw you, Coronavirus and wherever the hell you came out of.

You are causing the world to panic, and hospitals are now in short supply of the equipment needed to best serve patients.

Like I said last time: it does not care about what you might have planned on doing before or during the pandemic, but here’s a few things that I had in mind before you (COVID-19) caused the situation.

You robbed us of a chance to fortify friendships and swap contact information with people who we deemed as a good friend.

You robbed us of the chance to be together for the last time as we don a cap and gown, turning tassels from one side to the other and taking pictures with one another, capturing the moment of time before taking the next step in life.

The last memory of the time spent will instead be one of being in a somewhat-empty newsroom, watching the news and the professor updating us of what the school website was posted as it was coming in just before we had split for the last time.

You robbed us of what is frankly minutiae in the bigger picture but it is the smallest things that make it whole.

Choosing to focus on the brighter side of the memories, one of the last times that some people of the “#NewsSquad” was going north to San Francisco for the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) workshops.

Taking the knowledge that each one taught us will not be forgotten soon.

Neither will the Camaraderie shown as I tripped up with the scooter and I fell which one of my fellow writers didn’t hesitate to help get me back up.”#NewsSquad” was very helpful whenever they could.

The news team took issue with the sight of other people from other schools “jumping over me” to get the best seat possible and calling them out for doing what they did.

For that and more, I will forever be thankful for the news team is much more than a group of people but it feels like a family away from the family.

I can’t say the same thing about other classes but I am very thankful to be able to do work with this particular team.

Even when faced with challenges such as the newsroom being a bit smaller than last semester, I think it diminished with our ability to keep up with the workload considering how short-staffed we are.

Although we still have work to do albeit in virtual class instead of physically being there in a traditional classroom setting, let us take care of the business.

Let us cross the finish line with much success, no matter if the goal is to transfer or to be back on campus this fall.