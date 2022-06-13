Learning history at Claude Monet Exhibit in Montebello

This is the first room of the June 13th Claude Monet Exhibit. As you can see, there is a huge picture of Claude Monet and around that are facts about Monet’s life.

The Claude Monet Exhibit is an experience where you can have fun with your families and learn about the history of Claude Monet.

The exhibit called “Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience” opened at 10 a.m. on June 13.

This exhibit is about the famous painter Monet, who was a French painter who made famous paintings like “The Water Lily Pond.”

The French painter was born on Nov. 14, 1840 (in France) and died on Dec. 5, 1926 (in Giverny) due to lung cancer.

There are six parts to this exhibit and all parts used different visuals to explain Monet’s life and the period he lived.

The exhibit was set at guests’ own pace and gave them information across the way, detailing Monet’s life and showing off his creations in detail.

For example, the fourth room showed a mini-film based on Monet’s life and had amazing visuals.

The visuals are life-life and the room was showing those visuals on four different walls; which was similar to what Monet wanted (which Monet wanted his paintings shown in an oval room).

It’s not just the fourth section that has a great environment, the first two sections also have an amazing attention to detail with the atmosphere.

The atmosphere was great based on the visuals from the film and the decoration of the rest of the rooms; showing Monet’s work and the mood he captures in his art.

The exhibit had around 30-40 people (including families) who came to experience the life of Monet and have fun with their families.

The second to last part of the exhibit had pieces of paper and colors laid out so that the audience could color in a template of Monet’s work.

The Claude Monet Exhibit showed how Monet focused on “Impressionist” paintings and showed how revolutionary Monet is.

Monet and other paintings created impressionism in France around the 1860s; the art style became controversial because the paintings looked “unfinished.”

Impressionist paintings are created outdoors, were extremely experimental compared to the time (being rejected by salons during that time) and can be compared to landscape paintings (showing the landscape or weather).

Overall, the experience is about an hour (including the film) and is definitely worth the $45 you have to pay for tickets!

This is the official website for the Claude Monet Exhibit and clicking “book now” takes you to the tickets.

Keep in mind that if you buy the VIP tickets, you will get the VR experience, which will be about $10-20 more than the regular price.

The dates will be from March through July and will be open Thursday and Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m (when you book your tickets, you pick a specific date and time).