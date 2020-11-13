A Look Back with Oscar: “Rango” the most creative & amazing looking animated movie

Directed by Gore Verbinski of Pirates of the Caribbean Rango fleshes out animation and story telling. With a bunch of voice actors, it was able to rise to the ranks as one of the most popular non-Disney animated films. Photo credit: “Paris Day 3” by MissChatter is licensed under CC BY 2.0

When “Rango” hit theaters in 2011 many didn’t know what to expect for it saying that it’ll be another animated film that couldn’t compete with Disney or Pixar, oh boy how they were wrong.

The start of the movie shows our main character, a pet chameleon, gets stranded in the middle of the desert after a sudden car accident. He meets the cause of the accident Roadkill an Armadillo who was trying to head to the other side of the road to meet the spirit of the west.

He tells the lizard to head to a place called dirt where he can find water. After a few mishaps from getting chased by a hawk to meeting a new face a lizard called beans, he gets to the town creating his own persona and calling himself Rango as he tells the people in the tavern about his tales. After a scuffle with the same hawk who Rango killed the towns fo;k declared him sheriff.

Now with the last supply of water gone, it’s up to Rango to save the town and give them back the water that they lost.

The plot is very creative as it gives off a clear message that anyone can be the protagonist and no man can walk out of their own story.

The animation and visuals of the movie are amazing showing off so much detail in the skin of the animated characters, the environments, and locals as well as the water. they were able to make the water look good in this film, that’s an achievement.

Each character is animated so very detailed even down to how they move in real life, its the little details audiences see in films that make them appreciate them more.

Voice acting-wise, everyone did a fantastic job in their roles, Johnny Depp did a phenomenal job playing Rango giving off a performance that really felt like his other characters like Jack Sparrow.

The premise of the film is spectacular, as a huge fan of western film it goes to show how the director and animators managed to make the classic western style film more dynamic and jam-pack in scale

This film was ahead of its time as audiences never had experience, this rivals what Disney and Pixar were doing in 2011 with “Cars 2” a movie with many problems that not only follow a bizarre plot but having a lead character that many did not like or is annoyed with.

With “Rango”, it isn’t the case as the plot was unique and interesting and characters that are more likable, it’s a film that can be considered one of the greats.

Overall “Rango” is the perfect animated film that is not afraid to go beyond what an animated film should be.

I give “Rango: ★★★★★, one of the most perfect animated films of the decade and an animated masterpiece if both filmmaking and storytelling.