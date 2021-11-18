Halo: Infinite, return of the king

Infinite’s bots allow players to realize the true capability behind Halo’s AI. Unlike other shooter types, these enemies fight in a fashion that takes into consideration self-preservation and tactical advantage. Photo credit: Matthew Espinosa

Halo: Infinite’s multiplayer beta feels like it has returned to the series’ older mechanics while also maintaining a more modern style; released on November 15, these qualities make it a love letter to long-time fans.

Prior to its release, 343 Industries failed to shut down the claims circulating around the Internet about Infinite’s early multiplayer release and so, a sort of tension set in as fans waited with bated breath to find out whether these claims were true.

It was broken when the multiplayer was released, and hundreds of thousands of Spartans rushed onto the battlefield to fight it out.

The sudden influx of Spartans proved too much for Steam’s servers that, for a moment, all downloads were halted as everyone rushed to have a taste of the latest Halo.

While it is slightly disappointing that the campaign will still release on December 8, the sheer unadulterated fun that the player will experience more than makes up for it.

Like the other Halos, Infinite is focused on the player’s ability, and as such, every weapon is found rather than rewarded upon the next rank promotion.

Sprint makes a return in gameplay, although it is not as fast or visceral as it was in Halo 5’s multiplayer.

Instead, the player fights in a more steady, calculated manner, but that doesn’t mean each fight isn’t intense—the AI inside the player’s suit sure doesn’t make it easier to forget how close the player is to death.

Infinite’s wide array of weapons transform them into a spectacle of burning plasma and supersonic bullets that offer a substantial number of unique hazards to consider.

From the iconic MA5B to the explosive Ravager, both the enemy and the player can utilize them in situations that call for them; if a Spartan required something to shoot an enemy from afar, the Commando is the right weapon for the task, or the Needler, if the player wants a weapon that can dish out instant death in close-quarters combat.

Another feature of Infinite is the red outline used to recognize an enemy, which means not only provides an obvious target to aim at but also the ability to customize your Spartan’s armor in a way for everyone to see.

In addition, on each battlefield is a limited number of power-ups that allow Spartans to fight multiple enemies; one such example is Overshield, which adds an extra layer of shielding for enemies to knock down before being able to damage the player.

The one feature that will make Infinite’s multiplayer succeed, though, is not the weapons, combat system, or power-ups but rather the fact that it’s free.

It being free means new players can join in on the fun without having to purchase it, and in turn, allowing them to decide whether or not its battle pass or campaign is worth the cost.

All that can be said in that regard is that some serious decision-making is sure to happen—and no one’s wallet is safe.

Unless you’re financially responsible, that is.