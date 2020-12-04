Gordita Eateries ASMR edition: How to make baked salmon
December 4, 2020
REBECCA: Please wear headphones!
[Chopping]
REBECCA: Preheat tour oven at 350. Slice a couple of thin lemon slices and put them off to the side.
REBECCA: Grab two large garlic cloves and mince.
[fast chopping]
REBECCA: Wash your Italian parsley thoroughly and make sure to take out all unwanted stems/leaves.
[Water running]
REBECCA: Grab a small bunch of parsley and chop up.
REBECCA: In a small bowl, add the chopped up garlic, parsley, black pepper, salt, and about 7 tables spoons of olive oil. Grease the pan before adding the salmon.
REBECCA: Add the marinade onto the salmon and spread evenly. Lastly, add the thinly sliced lemon slices on top.
REBECCA: Cover the salmon with aluminum and bake for about 45 minutes until the salmon is flakey.
REBECCA: Voila! You have made a Gordon Ramsy worthy style dish. Serve with white rice and roasted Brussel sprouts and cauliflower.
