Gordita Eateries ASMR edition: How to make baked salmon

Lemon slices are the key ingredient in making a delicious flavorful baked salmon dish. Simple ingredients yet bold piquancy. Photo credit: Rebecca Aguila

Rebecca Aguila

REBECCA: Please wear headphones!

[Chopping]

REBECCA: Preheat tour oven at 350. Slice a couple of thin lemon slices and put them off to the side.

REBECCA: Grab two large garlic cloves and mince.

[fast chopping]

REBECCA: Wash your Italian parsley thoroughly and make sure to take out all unwanted stems/leaves.

[Water running]

REBECCA: Grab a small bunch of parsley and chop up.

REBECCA: In a small bowl, add the chopped up garlic, parsley, black pepper, salt, and about 7 tables spoons of olive oil. Grease the pan before adding the salmon.

REBECCA: Add the marinade onto the salmon and spread evenly. Lastly, add the thinly sliced lemon slices on top.

REBECCA: Cover the salmon with aluminum and bake for about 45 minutes until the salmon is flakey.

REBECCA: Voila! You have made a Gordon Ramsy worthy style dish. Serve with white rice and roasted Brussel sprouts and cauliflower.