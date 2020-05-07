Gordita Eateries: Banh Oui

Banh oui is located by Amoeba records and Danny Trejos' famous tacos. This sandwich is definitely worth the trip.

Pop-up shops are super popular in the metropolitan area of Hollywood and this allows many chefs around the world to bring a genuine taste of their culture with a little twist in traditional dishes here in the West coast, where every dish is welcomed.

Amongst the heavily influence of pop-up oriental restaurants, Banh Oui is making its presence known throughout the local and social media community with their delicious Vietnamese banh mi’s, a staple in Saigon.

Banh mi’s were popular during the French-Indochina war in the 1950’s.

It a fusion between the famous French baguette and pate with favorable Vietnamese ingredients and meats such as cha lua (Pork sausage).

Of course, the obvious thing to get here is the pork belly banh mi that this places serves.

I’ve had it about two times and this second sandwich just reassured me that every customer will never be disappointed when they order from Banh Oui.

Everything on the menu is highly recommended by many social media comments and pictures tags on Yelp! and Instagram.

I’ve had banh mi’s a couple of times and this second trip to Banh Oui made me realize how important it is to try new things, especially different flavor and aroma combos such as mint and and pork.

This pork is about a two-inch cut and is cooked until the pork has a crisp on the outside but a soft tender feel once you take your first bite.

The mint makes the the sandwich smell delicious and, in an odd way, elevates the smell and taste of the fatty pork.

In other words, it make the protein taste cleaner and kind of takes away the greasy pork belly factor which at times can be overbearing in sandwiches, especially if it is seasoned too much.

Just a heads-up for the people who are not a fan of spicy food dishes: this sandwich has a kick with its thin sliced jalapenos.

Slivers of refreshing cucumbers and scallions saves the dish from what would have been too spicy for some customers.

You know what makes a great baguette?

Not the smell but the SOUND of it: crunchy and flaky on the outside with a nice golden color, but soft and cloud like on the inside.

Banh Oui is a sister company to Oui bakery and this particular bakery makes sure that every baguette is baked to a carb-lover’s perfection.

To sum it all up, Banh Oui is a highly recommended place. It is a must-try local eatery that is bound to serve you bona fide Vietnamese cuisines.

Banh Oui is currently only taking pick-up orders due to the current pandemic so give them a call or place your order through any food delivery or takeout app you have.

The wait is very promising for these savory sandwiches.