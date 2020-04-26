Gordita Eateries: Blackbird Pizza Shop

A pizza that was made from the pizza gods! definitely a come back if you're into meatballs, thick tomato sauce, and gooey delicous cheesyness! Photo credit: Rebecca Aguila

Just a quick update for all your hungry readers: I recently moved to the Hollywood Hills area and I’ll be doing some featured food spots in the local area, and still some in Downey since the majority of my family lives there.

With that being said, I won’t leave out the best food spots in Downey!

I won’t leave all you rellenitas y gorditos hanging!

A slice of pizza can usually put a smile on anyone’s face especially knowing that the pizza was made with love and the best ingredients money can buy.

Blackbird Pizza is no ordinary pizza shop like the ones you usually see on Hollywood Blvd.

This small pizza shop off of Melrose in Los Angeles is definitely making headlines with their delicious deep dish pizzas that are simply to die for.

These are the types of pies that you see on cartoons where the character takes away a slice from the pizza pie and out comes a long, gooey string of cheesy goodness that seems to go on forever.

And that’s exactly what happened to me when I pulled away at my first slice of the scrumptious “Balls Deep” pizza.

Blackbird’s signature meatballs are found throughout the pie which makes it kind of a meatball extravaganza on a thick slice of saucey pizza.

The crust is one of the best crusts I’ve ever had which literally made the entire pizza a lot more enjoyable and worth the money.

I couldn’t believe that such beauty existed in a town where sushi and fried chicken sandwiches dominated the food scene in Los Angeles so I’m very happy that I was able to experience Blackbird.

I’m ordering one of these pies as one of my last meals.

Another great recommendation is their spicy wings, which are legitimate pieces of wings and not some tiny-looking wings you’ll find at typical commercial pizza chains throughout Los Angeles County.

Blackbird sells the delicious wings by a full pound with celery sticks to enjoy after the spicy dish.

I’ve also come to the realization that the blue cheese is the next best thing on my wing dipping sauce and these wings definitely go perfectly together with some thick blue cheese dipping sauce.

These wings had a small crunch on the outside but the meat inside was moist and fell off the bone. Wings don’t usually do that, everybody!

Another great thing about this particular pizza shop is that they have a pantry that includes pasta sauces, bread, vegetables and and dry pasta since this pandemic has all these grocery markets packed.

They are doing what they can to help out the community and that’s what makes this shop even better to take a visit to whenever you get a chance!

I know it’s a bit of a drive for all of you Downey locals; however, the freeways are empty during this pandemic so it would be a nice drive to just get out of the house and pick up your awaiting deep dish pizza at Blackbird Pizza Shop.

With that being said, please stay tuned for next week’s column and take care of yourselves.