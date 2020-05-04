Gordita Eateries: Tatsu Ramen

A women whose hair is made out thin noodles seems to be loving herself in a broth of delicious ramen.

I’ve grown up with my grandmother’s Mexican soup dishes my entire life and thought that sopa de albondigas was the only kind of rich broth that one can find.

I can’t recall the first time I was introduced to ramen but I’ve been hooked on the delicious Japanese dish since the night I first officially tried it in, you guessed it, Los Angeles.

We’ve live in a great melting-pot of asian dishes that allows us to taste different parts of the world right in our city. Not many other cities around the world have varieties like we do.

Anime lovers who have seen Studio Ghibli food scenes know exactly what I’m talking about on how these famous films depict mouth-watering dishes, especially those who are lovers of ramen.

Tatsu Ramen on Melrose in Los Angeles serves elevated versions of Japanese Tonkotsu (pork) ramen that looks straight out of a dish from the movie Spirited Away.

Since the current pandemic is affecting in-house restaurant establishments, Tatsu Ramen is only serving take-out orders but they are managing to still serve you a plentiful amount of thin noodles and pork belly chashu.

They serve all your soup orders in secured containers and separate the noodles from the broth, which is a fantastic idea since the noodles will not be all soft and mushy when you arrive home with your highly-anticipated bowl of ramen.

Gallery | 2 Photos Rebecca Aguila Tatsu Ramen is always serving their ramen in cute take-out bags.

The broth, noodles, eggs and garnish all make one hell of a bowl of Japanese ramen. I’ve had a couple of ramen bowls in the past and nothing compares to the taste Tatsu’s Bold ramen.

Gallery | 2 Photos Rebecca Aguila Since there is not eat-in tables due to the current pandemic, Tatsu ramen serves the ramen in separate containers from the broth.

I think the highlight of this dish was the broth.

I really can’t emphasize how delicious and rich this broth was. It was truly something spectacular. Usually the noodles are my favorite part, but the broth takes the win this time.

The Bold broth takes up to 28 hours for flavor and is a rich, dark orange color that smells like you’re just a step away from Shibuya,Tokyo.

Gallery | 2 Photos Rebecca Aguila Make sure to reheat your ramen when coming home otherwise you'll have cold ramen.

Spring onions are garnished on top, which makes the color pallet stand out from the rest of the ramen bowls I’ve had.The pork belly and noodles are the only things I look forward to but, again, the broth took the win this time.

You can even find vegetarian and vegan options to have your bowl of ramen catered to your liking, such as the Hippie Broth and the Naked ramen.

Again, it’s a drive away but it’s best to go for a drive after a long day of being quarantined inside all day, especially for the ones who have been working from home.