Cerritos College students may be eligible to receive $500 from emergency fund

The Falcons Care Campaign has raised more than $24,000 toward the student emergency fund. PIH Health donated $10,000 for the cause, according to a Cerritos College press release on March 23, 2020. Photo credit: Kianna Znika

In efforts to support students financially through the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cerritos College Foundation is actively raising support for the Student Emergency Fund to meet a goal of $100,000.

According to the campus website’s emergency aid facts, each student that applies for financial assistance may receive up to $500.

The emergency aid funds assists students in meeting financial needs in an unexpected emergency, such as: housing, utilities, auto repairs, academic supplies, debts relating to Cerritos College, DACA renewal fees and medical expenses.

However, the fund is not intended for food insecurity. For now, students may refer to the Falcon Basic Needs website for food insecurity resources.

According to the emergency aid request web page, “the college is actively working on alternative means to help students meet their critical food needs.”

Due to the severity of the pandemic crisis, the need for funds is expected to exceed available funds.

With 77 donors, the campaign has already raised $24,280 toward meeting its goal.

A Cerritos College press release on March 23 publicly announced that the Student Emergency Fund received a $10,000 gift from PIH Health.

”At PIH Health, we know that good health begins where we live, learn, work and play. That is why we focus on the most pressing health needs of our communities, responding with the very best in healthcare and innovative partnerships with valued community partners, such as Cerritos College, to help our communities meet their most basic needs,” said James R. West, President and Chief Executive Officer, PIH Health. “Together, we can make a difference in the lives of many.”

“During this incredibly challenging time, emergency aid can make all the difference in the world to our students,” said Dr. Jose Fierro, president of Cerritos College. “We are incredibly grateful to PIH Health for stepping forward so quickly to support this urgent effort.”

An applicant for the emergency aid request must meet all of the five eligibility requirements stated on the site, including having a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher and being enrolled in at least 6 units at Cerritos College.

Within one week of applying, the student will receive a notification of their status and/or a request for additional information.

To apply, students can fill an emergency aid request form and provide supporting documentation.

The Falcons Care Campaign will provide ongoing support once normal campus operations resume.

To learn more or make a donation, visit the Falcons Care webpage or text “FalconsCare” to 44321.

As stated on the alumni site, “Your donation will help preserve the dreams of future nurses, first responders, business leaders, scientists, teachers and trade professionals that will give back to our community for years to come.