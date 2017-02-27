The Envelope: The art of letting go

300 dpi Reuben Munoz color illustration of man, woman on their knees and praying to a flying saucer; can be used with stories about cults. Los Angeles Times 2010

300 dpi Reuben Munoz color illustration of man, woman on their knees and praying to a flying saucer; can be used with stories about cults. Los Angeles Times 2010

I see Cerritos College students weighed down with stress and minor trauma, walking around with their knuckles dragging on the floor and circles around their eyes.

This makes me worry that too many of us are carrying around issues that will end up being bad for our mental states. Rather than burying your feelings deep down and forming a tumor, I have found you ways to deal with and let go of the past.

Put together a support group to help cope with the trauma. Make your favorite professor a member, they will be glad to know that you are taking in their lectures so thoroughly.

Avoid suicidal thoughts by distracting yourself. Just register for another math or science class, it’s almost the same thing.

Illustrate your emotional swings on Snapchat. The extremes of the emotional spectrum (paired with your depressive inability to change your clothes) will make you seem like a cartoon character. If you can’t be happy, you might as well entertain others.

Take a hot bath, but not too hot — otherwise that’s self-harm.

Try crying. If your parents ask why you cry so much, tell them that you are rehearsing to audition for Generic Improvisational Peep Show auditions will be held Friday, March 10, 2- 4 p.m. in the studio theater. That is about the most believable lie or the most sympathizable truth you could tell.

Think about becoming a wedding planner or a Catholic if you feel the need to control your everyday experiences.

Say a prayer or audit yourself to remove thetans.