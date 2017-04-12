The Envelope: The art of common decency

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In a communist society, the way citizens treat one another is stressed as one of the most important aspects of equality.

This is why we refer to each other each– every one of us– as “comrades.”

Naturally it is important in this so-called “democracy” to also use manners.

Ironically enough, the business majors– who are interested in furthering the transgressions of capitalism– are taught “people skills;” they ostensibly know how to treat people with dignity.

Granted– people skills is related to politeness which is a bourgeosie value; as are hygiene, attractiveness, and diction.

But enough about the business majors, the rest of Cerritos College– a few individuals in particular– must learn common decency, the communist value and appropriation of “politeness.”

When a member of the working class completes a menial task for you, be sure to express gratitude profusely.

The truth is no one needs to be served.

Appreciate the Culinary Arts students for preparing your food by making eye contact and giving a sincere “thank you,” perhaps by commenting on how tasty the food is and what an outstanding job they do.

You could have very well gone to the kitchen and prepared the food yourself; but you didn’t, instead the students take their time and effort to serve you delicious, hot food.

Do similar things with the students at Subway, Burdog and The Bowl.

Being grateful for the service of others is a tenement of communism.

It is noble to thank your comrades for a job well done– the instructors for passing knowledge on to you, the staff for making the campus as comfortable as possible, the counselors for advising you on where you should take your future, the police for ensuring that the campus is safe and guest speakers for enhancing the culture of Cerritos College.

You must know it is never appropriate to raise your voice in anger. Yelling is not socially healthy, it is not pragmatic, it is not convincing, it is not welcoming, it is not efficient.

When you yell at someone, you make an enemy. You turn your peers off. Quite simply– when you act in anger, you are decreasing the harmony in a situation; and harmony should be your ultimate goal.

Disharmony leads to fascism.

The easiest way to tell if you’re acting with common decency is to evaluate your actions and ask yourself, “How might I have affected my fellow man?”

If you have negatively impacted your comrades, you have betrayed your community.