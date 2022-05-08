Cerritos softball slaughters LA Mission in game one

Brooklyn Bedolla smashes the ball over the wall at Nancy Kelly Field for the three-run homer and 12-2 mercy-rule win against the Eagles. LA Mission surrenders the first loss as Cerritos move to 1-0 in the three-game series in the first round of the playoffs on May. 6, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

Cerritos Falcons win game one 12-2 on a three-run homer by Brooklyn Bedolla in the bottom of the fifth inning against LA Mission. The No.2 seed Falcons played No.15 seed Eagles at home on Friday, May. 6, 2022.

The Falcon’s defense came to play on Friday afternoon as in the top of the first inning Samantha Islas K’d two batters as well as catching an easy pop-up to get the Eagles out in order.

In the bottom of the first, Richere Leduc led off with what should’ve been an easy out as she popped up to the infield. Leduc got away with one as the ball popped out of the Eagles infielder’s glove as she was safe at first.

One thing this Falcons softball team has been good at this season is capitalizing on errors and making the most of them. Bedolla singled to third base on another ball that should’ve been caught by the Eagles.

Alyssa Sotelo made good contact on the ball as she singled to right field, Leduc scored the first run of the ball game with the assistance of a throwing error made on the play by the defense.

Bedolla was tagged out reaching third base. On two outs Maddy Guillen battled out and doubled to center field as she earned an RBI as Sotelo scored the second run for the Falcons.

Negasse Williams singled, and Alyssa Porras grounded out to end the bottom of the first as the Falcons took a 2-0 lead early.

But it was this Falcons defense that continued to get down to work and shut out LAMC in the top of the second as they got the Eagles out in order.

The Falcon’s offense was heating up as Miranda Diaz and Leduc were walked in the bottom of the second. Bedolla smacked the ball doubling to center field collecting an RBI as Diaz scored.

LAMC made defensive adjustments replacing their pitcher from the circle as Cerritos had a 3-0 lead. Vicky Najera singled through the middle collecting an RBI as Leduc scored the fourth run of the game as Bedolla advanced to third.

Sotelo once again connected recording an RBI as she singled up the middle as Najera advanced to third as Bedolla scored to put the Falcons up 5-0.

Cerritos appeared to be running away with this one until the top of the third inning when the Eagles had runners on first and second. First baseman, Tiare Laporte doubled to center field putting the first runs of the game for LAMC.

The Eagles scored two runs to cut the deficit down in the top of the third as Cerritos still led 5-2. The Falcons struggled in the bottom of the third as they were shut out going down in order.

Cerritos in the top of the fourth inning got the Eagles out in order Islas added another K, a pair of ground outs to Bedolla, and Leduc took the Falcons to the bottom of the fourth.

In the bottom of the fourth Bedolla singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch while Najera was at the plate. Sotelo once again singled to center field for her second RBI, as Bedolla scored to put Cerritos up 6-2.

Makayla Torres doubled to left field for an additional two runs to put the Falcons up 8-2. Alyssa Capps singled on a bunt for an RBI as Williams scored the ninth run of the ball game for Cerritos.

Cerritos put the halt to any late comeback attempt by the Eagles as they retired the top of the fifth inning through the first four batters to keep it a 9-2 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth Diaz and Leduc both singled to load up first and second base. Bedolla decided to call the ball game early as she smacked the ball over the wall for the three-run homer to mercy the Eagles.

Cerritos will play LAMC in game two in the playoffs on May. 7 at Nancy Kelly Field at noon.