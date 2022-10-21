Falcons steamroll through ELAC 3-0

Cerritos College Women’s Volleyball team huddles up after time is called during the 2nd set.

The Falcons were to steamroll through the ELAC Huskies as they secured a win of 3-0 which totaled 25-22 in the 1st set, 25-19 in the 2nd and 25-21 in the 3rd.

After sweeping the Huskies this marks their 3rd consecutive sweep, their last two sweeps were against Long Beach City and Victor Valley.

The last time Cerritos College took on ELAC back in September they would go on to lose that game 3-1.

Breanna Lizarraga’s No. 4 (Soph) Defensive Specialist, has 27 digs and helped the Falcons stave off losing any of their sets in their match against ELAC.

In the first set, the Falcons took the lead early and never really looked back, in the second and third sets it was back and forth but the Falcons would eventually take both sets.

The top scorers of the match for the Falcons were Aiyana Sierra (Soph) with 11 kills in the match, Kaydence Portillo (Frosh) who got 10 kills and Sonye Garcia (Soph) with 9 kills, all three combined for 30 kills in the match.

In the first set, the Falcons never trailed and cruised by the set, but in the second set, they were faced with a bit more challenge.

The Falcons and Huskies would tie the set up six different times by the time they got to the score of 15-15.

Eventually, the Falcons would pull away and go on an assertive run that would make their lead over the Huskies 22-15.

A pair of kills from Sierra and Portillo and an attack on the Huskies would conclude the second set with the Falcons taking it 25-19.

The third and final was a similar pace of play to the second set which would eventually lead to the Huskies faltering.

The third set saw the Falcons trail for a bit with the Huskies leading 5-2 but the Falcons would evidently take back the lead with a service ace from Carissa Mendibles which would make it 11-10.

The Falcons would go on a dominant run to lead it 20-13 but the Huskies would rally back to cut the lead to two and make it 22-20 Falcons.

Yet another pair of kills by Sierra and Portillo along with an attack error on the Huskies would lead to the Falcons completing the sweep and winning the game.

After the game, a supporter of the Falcons, Marcos said, “It’s great to start seeing them win more often, they struggled but now they’ve found it.”

The Falcons started their season going 0-11 but they’ve turned things around recently by winning 4 out of their last 5 games.

Assistant Coach Nate Ngo spoke about the newfound success on the team head.

“A lot of credit goes to the athletes, they’ve been working super hard the last few weeks, and we identified that this is the style we need to continue to be playing if we are going to see success,” Ngo said.

He also stated that the student-athletes have really bought into the system they had in place and that their hard work to buy into that system has led them to success.

The Falcons look to continue their winning and newfound success as they face the team at the top of their division, Mt. San Antonio, on Oct. 21 at 6 p.m.