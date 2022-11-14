Falcons fall 28-7 against Mt. San Antonio

Sophomore running back Davon Booth takes the carry in the third quarter against Mt. San Antonio. He outruns defenders before being tackled by a gang of Mounties on Nov. 12, 2022.

The Falcons were bested at home 28-7 against Mt. San Antonio on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.

Cerritos displayed great defense early in the ball game as the Falcons forced a turnover on downs on Mt. San Antonios’ first offensive series.

After putting up 45 points last week versus Riverside, the Falcons looked out of rhythm early as a delay of game on fourth and one set the Falcons back, and they were forced to punt, going three and out.

Cerritos’ defense has been one of their strong suits in the first half of the ball games this season, as they once again forced another punt as the Falcons fast-flying defense rallied holding the Mounties to only 30-yards on their second drive.

The Falcons would start their second offensive drive on their own 10-yard line.

Cerritos started off nicely as they relied on their star running back Utah State commit Davon Booth. Booth picked up 26-yards on two carries.

A penalty on the Mounties’ defense added on 15-yards at the end of Booth’s run which set the Falcons up at the 40-yard line.

Several plays later Sophomore quarterback Jordan Simpson connected with his tight-end Jacob Leija in the endzone for an 8-yard TD to put the Falcons up on the board first.

However, the Mounties responded right back as they put together a 10-play drive and scored a rushing TD early in the 2nd quarter to tie the game at 7-7.

The Falcons started the next offensive series on the 35-yard line and a roughing the passer penalty on Mt. San Antonio was called as Simpson was thrown to the ground after an incompletion.

On 3rd and 16, Simpson was intercepted on the deep ball and gave the ball to Mt. San Antonio on their 36-yard line.

The Mounties would capitalize on the turnover as a balanced run and pass attack led to a 24-yard TD pass as Mt. San Antonio took a 14-7 lead.

A crazy start to the Falcons’ next offensive series as the ball was batted at the line of scrimmage and popped up in the air and intercepted again by the Mounties.

The Falcons lucked out at the end of the play as the returner fumbled and gave the ball right back to Cerritos.

Ultimately a struggling series by the Falcon’s offense as they went three and out.

The Cerritos defense was able to hold the Mounties to 14 points in the first half as the Falcons took possession and ran out the 2nd quarter.

Cerritos struggled throughout the second half and failed to put any points on the board for the rest of the game, as well as allowing two more TDs to make the final score 28-7.

“They outplayed us for sure,” said Coach Grosfeld, “They’re a good football team, it was for the playoffs and they outplayed us, and that’s just the bottom line.”

Cerritos finishes the season 7-3 and will play in a bowl game on Sat, Nov. 26.