Falcons softball mercy rules Southwestern 9-1

Miranda Diaz No. 14, celebrates with her teammate Brooklyn Bedolla No. 3, the walk-off 9-1 mercy rule against Southwestern securing their first home win of the season on Feb. 15, 2023.

Cerritos secures first home win in non-conference against Southwestern Panthers in a 9-1 mercy rule win in the sixth inning.

The Falcons have gone on a three-game losing streak and have been looking for their first home win of the season.

Pitcher Courtney Callison started in the circle for the Falcons at Nancy Kelly Field in their matchup against the Panthers.

Callison retired the top of the first inning through the four batters at the top of the lineup for the Panthers.

The Falcons did no better as the Panthers retired the inning out in order.

The Panthers next offensive series started off strong as they scored their first and only run of the game as Callison gave up a home run on the first batter.

Things heated up for the Falcons as Miranda Diaz was walked followed by Brooklyn Bedolla reaching first base on an error by the Panthers. Maddy Guillen singled to the right field to load the bases for Cerritos.

Natalie Basurto singled to right field for an RBI as Diaz scored the first run for Cerritos. Alyssa Capps reached on a fielder’s choice for an RBI as Bedolla scored.

Alyssa Sotelo singled to Panthers shortstop for an RBI as Guillen scored, the Falcons took a 3-1 lead before the Panthers retired the inning right before disaster struck as the Falcons left three runners on base.

Callison remained in the circle throughout the ball game as her teammates greatly assisted and motivated her to continue to pitch strikes and earn two Ks.

Jazmine Macias singled to right field for an RBI as Richere Leduc scored in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Diaz would collect an RBI as Macias scored another run for Cerritos as the Falcons headed into the fifth inning up 5-1.

Another short-lived inning for Panthers crushed any momentum they had at a rally as Southwestern went down in order. Cerritos struggled as well as they left a runner on base in the fifth inning.

Southwestern put together an impressive offensive series in the top of the sixth inning as they loaded the bases on what would’ve been a two-out rally however it was diminished as Macias made the throw to first for the ground out.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning, Bedolla singled to third base for two RBIs as Jocelyn Doan and Macias scored to take a 7-1 lead.

Emily Zuniga singled to left field collecting two RBIs as Bedolla and Diaz scored the winning runs to seal the deal for the Falcons.

“We had a little bit of anger in all of us,” said Miranda Diaz, “We just wanted to get out and win today.”

Cerritos will play at home against Riverside on Feb. 17, at 1 p.m.