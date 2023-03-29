Cerritos softball breaks even in home double header

Alyssa Sotelo smashes the ball deep left field for a solo home run in the bottom of the third against PCC. She scored her first home run of the season and the only run scored against the Lancers at Nancy Kelly Field on Mar. 27, 2023.

After the Falcons broke even in their double header at College of the Canyons on Sat. Mar. 25, Cerritos was scheduled for a double header on a bright sunny day at Nancy Kelly Field as the Falcons took on the PCC Lancers and ELAC Huskies.

Cerritos started off in their first game against Pasadena at noon, very few fan attendance as expected on a monday. Richere Leduc started in the circle for the Falcons versus PCC.

The Falcons defense looked sluggish at first as they surrendered two runs in the top of the first.

Midway into the top of the second, Leduc was retired from the circle and moved to first base as she gave up a double as the Lancers tagged on another run to take a 3-0 lead.

Second basemen Alyssa Sotelo homered to left field in the bottom of the third for the Falcons first run of the ball game.

However, the Falcons stepped up defensively through the third and sixth inning shutting out the Lancers until the top of the seventh.

Maddy Guillen retired Reanna Carranza from the circle with bases loaded in an intense make or break point for the Falcons as momentum was clearly in favor of the Lancers.

Pasadena with bases loaded and no outs, added four additional insurance runs before the Falcons retired the seventh inning.

Cerritos down 7-1 had an ounce of life when Sotelo was walked and Jazmine Macias singled.

It was not enough to get a late game rally going as the Lancers ended the inning on a tag out at first base.

Pasadena walked out with a 7-1 win and the team quickly had to prepare the field for their second game against the Huskies.

Carranza started in the circle for the Falcons against ELAC and having already been warmed up by the previous game, the Falcons started off way faster and crisp defensively.

Cerritos scored a run in the second inning as Alyssa Capps singled to right field as Jocelyn Doan scored the first run for the Falcons.

The Falcons appeared to have all momentum from the start of the game as the first four out of the seventh innings led to no runs as the Huskies went down through four batters each time in those innings.

Miranda Diaz added another run for the Falcons on an RBI as Macias scored.

“We put our heads together going into this second game knowing we needed to pass that bat around.” Diaz said.

Cerritos with two outs had left bases loaded on what would’ve been a nail in the coffin early to the Huskies as Natalie Basurto reached on a fielders choice as Diaz was tagged at third.

Already up 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Brooklyn Bedolla tripled to right field, Diaz then doubled for an RBI as Bedolla scored, Catcher Jimena Velazquez smashed one deep left field for a two-run homer as she brought in Diaz to take a 6-1 lead.

Samantha Islas who had retired Coutrney Callison from the circle in the fifth inning had completed the save as she retired the inning out in order as the Falcons defeated the Huskies 6-1.

The Falcons will play Long Beach City College at Nancy Kelly Field on Friday, March 31 at 3 p.m.