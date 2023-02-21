Falcons fly high in 10-7 win over Riverside

Freshman outfielder, No.27 Jazmine Macias hits the ball deep to left center for a double in the bottom of the first versus Riverside. She tallied an RBI as Sotelo scores the first run of the game for Cerritos on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at Nancy Kelly Field.

Cerritos softball team found their rhythm at the plate on Friday, Feb. 17, as they scored 10 runs against the Tigers at Nancy Kelly Field.

Courtney Callison started in the circle for the Falcons, Riverside scored a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI before the Falcons retired the inning.

It was the Falcons who were riding last game’s momentum on a 9-1 mercy rule with great contact hitting that appeared early on for them in this game.

Alyssa Sotelo led the inning off with a walk on a full count, and Richere Leduc flew out to center field.

Jasmine Macias turned up the heat on a shot to center field for a double as Sotelo scored the Falcons’ first run.

Marley Manalo reached first on a throwing error by the tigers as Macias scored an unearned run for Cerritos.

Miranda Diaz also took a walk advancing Manalo to second base, Brooklyn Bedolla singled on a shot to left field as Manalo scored the Falcons’ third run of the game.

The Falcons had three runners left on base as Riverside’s coach believed the umpires made a mistake late while still in the bottom of the first however the Falcons were still riding the momentum with a 3-1 lead heading into the top of the second inning.

Cerritos’ defense quickly shut anything going for the Tigers as they retired in the top of the second through four batters and no runs.

Alyssa Capps scored a run off an RBI by Leduc in the bottom of the second for the Falcons as their lead grew to 4-1. Cerritos retired the top of the third inning once again shutting out the Tigers.

In the bottom of the third, Sotelo doubled to right center tallying two RBIs as Haley VanLaar and Maddy Guillen, the Falcons took a 6-1 lead heading into the top of the fourth.

Freshman RHP, Reanna Carranza relieved Callison from the circle.

The Tigers found life in the top of the fourth, with bases loaded a shot deep right center allowed Riverside to bring in three runs before the Falcons ended the inning as the Tigers were closing in on Cerritos.

The Falcons responded right back in the bottom fourth still leading 6-4, Bedolla doubled on a grounder to left field as it blew right by the Tigers’ third baseman to stay in play, Macias and Diaz tallied another two runs for the Falcons.

Catcher Jimena Velazquez singled scoring Bedolla before the Tigers ended the inning as the Falcons’ lead grew 9-4.

Leduc would go on to relieve Carranza from the circle in the top of the fifth, however, Riverside did appear to be catching on to the pitches as they were able to score another three runs without any outs, causing a panic in the Cerritos’ defense.

Leduc stopped the chaos as she struck out two batters just after the Tigers added three runs to make it a 9-7 ballgame, as well as catching a one off the bat.

Cerritos was able to add just another run for their tenth and final run of the game as Sotelo scored on a throwing error, the Falcons’ lead was now 10-7.

The Falcons appeared to be evenly matched with Riverside as they had two identical series in the sixth inning. Both the Falcons and Tigers went down in order for a short-lived sixth inning.

However, it was the Falcons on top of this at the end as Capps caught the final out of the ballgame, Cerritos would earn their second home win as they move to 4-4 on the season.

Cerritos will play against East LA at Nancy Kelly Field on Thu. Feb. 23, at 3 p.m., which might be rescheduled due to the weather.

Make sure you check the Falcons website for more information or any updates with the East Los Angeles game.