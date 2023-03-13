Falcons’ late-game rally defeats El Camino 12-8

Marley Manalo is met alongside her teammates at home plate in the bottom of the fifth inning to celebrate her Grandslam against El Camino. She collects three RBIs to put the Falcons up 8-5 against the Warriors on March. 9, 2023.

The Falcons hosted the El Camino Warriors on Thursday, Mar. 9 and it had been their return to Nancy Kelly Field since defeating riverside on Feb. 17 and going (3-1) on the road.

Starting pitcher for the Falcons, Samantha Islas, started in the circle for the Falcons.

The Warriors had an explosive batting lineup that went to work, quickly cashing in on three runs as two were brought in on a two-run homer

To the bottom of the third, Alyssa Capps and Alyssa Sotelo flew and fouled out which was looking like another out-in-order inning for the Falcons.

Jazmine Macias walked, with Richere Leduc at the plate, Macias stole the second and Leduc sparked life to the Falcons as she homered to left field scoring herself and Macias to make it a 3-2 game.

Gallery | 6 Photos Roman Acosta Falcons sophomore second baseman Alyssa Sotelo singles to centerfield in the bottom of the sixth inning collecting an RBI as Marley Manalo scores to put the Falcons up 12-6 against El Camino on Mar. 9.

The defensive play of the game came from the top of the fourth, bases loaded for El Camino, in which a double play by Cerritos led to a triple play to end the inning.

The Falcons believed the inning was over after their double play, as the infield cleared to the dugout runner on third base was sent home as Miranda Diaz picked up the ball which was placed in the circle, and threw home to catcher Jimena Velazquez.

The home plate umpire ruled the runner out as the throw was made just in time to end the inning.

Top of the fifth, the Warriors got back to work as they reached first on a throwing error, then had runners in scoring position after a double to left center.

Courtney Callison relieved Islas from the circle as she retire the inning allowing just another run on a sac fly while collecting a K.

El Camino ended the inning by scoring two runs and taking a 4-2 lead over the Falcons.

The Falcons knew they needed something going to regain momentum to get back in this ballgame after struggling to get bring runners in.

Macias set the tone on a shot to right field for a double and in response, the Warriors brought in another pitcher in hope of shutting down any momentum by the Falcons.

Leduc was walked and a wild pitch allowed Macias to steal third base for the Falcons.

Maddy Guillen singled down the third base line and Macias scored as Jocelyn Doan pinch-ran for Leduc.

Doan stole home to make it a 5-4 ballgame and Natalie Basurto pinch-ran for Guillen.

Diaz singled to third base advancing Basurto to second, giving the Falcons a runner on first and second.

Brooklyn Bedolla was walked at the plate and loaded the bases with still no outs in the fifth. The Warriors once again switched out their pitcher.

Marley Manalo grand slammed to left-center bringing in Bedolla, Diaz, Basurto, and herself to put the Falcons ahead of the Warriors 8-5.

Velazquez singled up the middle and Emily Zungia pinch-ran for her. Capps reached first on a fielder’s choice. Zuniga was tagged out at second.

Capps stole second, Sotelo grounded out to the third base, and Capps stole third.

The Falcons went around the lineup as Macias got a second chance at the plate and singled down infiled line bringing in Capps.

Macias got caught stealing at second to finally end the inning as the Falcons sat with a 9-5 lead going into the top of the sixth.

The Warriors scored again on a solo home run to cut the deficit but were unable to score any more runs in the sixth as the Falcon’s defense retired the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, Velazquez got an RBI as Diaz scored, and Celeste Carbajal collected an RBI scoring Bedolla.

Sotelo singled to centerfield for an RBI as Manalo scored as the Falcons took a 12-6 lead.

Leduc relieved Callison from the circle for the save as the Falcons only surrendered an additional two runs for a final score of 12-8.

Cerritos moves to 3-1 in the conference as the Falcons will host Santiago Canyon in March. 18 at 12 p.m.