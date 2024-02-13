Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

2
Front entrance to The Win-Dow in Long Beach with a lot of people waiting in line to order.

Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it

3
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center

Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it

Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Emily Maciel and Joel CarpioFebruary 13, 2024
Front+entrance+to+The+Win-Dow+in+Long+Beach+with+a+lot+of+people+waiting+in+line+to+order.+
Joel Carpio
Front entrance to The Win-Dow in Long Beach with a lot of people waiting in line to order.

The Win-Dow located in Long Beach, California is one of three locations specializing in burgers, healthy greens and shakes.

Their other two restaurants can be found in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Venice and Silverlake.

As soon as you walk up to the place you may notice it is very small and crowded, especially on a busy weekend near Belmont Shores.

You get in line and there are two separate windows to order and pickup but there is also another one on the side of the building for online orders.

Ordering ahead of time is highly recommended as the wait time at most was about five minutes while ordering on the spot had you waiting about 20 minutes or longer depending on what you order.

The wait time for two shakes and an order of fries was about 20 minutes, something not worth waiting for.

The cheeseburger and chicken sandwich on the other hand will be worth the wait.

Pickles, grilled onions and their house sauce is what to expect on the cheeseburger while the chicken sandwich comes with coleslaw, pickles and some sauce.

Both the chicken and beef in these items were quality meat and were enjoyable to the last bite.

The fries deserve some praise too as they were seasoned well and cooked to a nice crisp.

For the most part the prices are extremely affordable for today’s economic situation considering there isn’t an item over $10.

A collection of food from The Win-Dow which includes a strawberry shake, a chocolate shake, a chicken sandwich, a cheeseburger, and a set of fries. (Emily Maciel)

Flavors offered for shakes included chocolate s’mores, local strawberry and vanilla bean.

These on the other hand were not worth the $6 paid for as the consistency was too watery and lacked sweetness. They also only offered one size which was small.

They also offer dipped ice cream cones in mint cookies & cream, salted caramel and peanut buddy.

For healthier alternatives they sell “The $8 Grain Bowl,” and the “Shaved Kale Salad.”

The grain bowl contains brown rice, six veggies, two seeds and a soft egg, while the kale salad comes with lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts and croutons.

There is one vegetarian option called the “Beauty Burger,” which is an impossible burger.

While for the most part there was nothing bad to say about the food, the same cannot be said about the actual location.

It is placed in the middle of a very populated hub making it difficult to find parking anywhere near the restaurant.

After walking from wherever you find parking you are then greeted with a small space then trying to figure out where you’re going to eat.

There are a few bar stools and counters but don’t expect to sit down right away and eat it there.

Overall after taking everything into consideration The Win-Dow is an eight out of ten. If you like car dining then this is definitely the spot for you.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Community
People showing showing support to Palestine during MLK march
MLK March for food and housing security, ceasefire in Gaza
New Beard Papas store in Cerritos located at 11443 South St. Cerritos, CA.
Cream puffs come to Cerritos
People holding up signs and waving flags to show support for Palestine.
Little Arabia hosts a Palestinian solidarity rally
A row of people protesting with signs on the sidewalk of Rosecrans Ave.
Bellflower Dental Group under fire for controversial policies
Entrance of the Stay Gallery in Downey California with their logo.
Downey Stay Gallery speaks up
A concerned citizen sits defeated by an archaic government website.
Community Commentary: Deliberate Incompetence
More in Food Reviews
The chapulines champions is served on a fresh avocado. It also comes with a side of corn chips.
Come crunch on chapulines champions
Order of a two boba drinks and a side of chicken dumplings from Boba Indeed.
Coming to Boba Indeed is 'indeed' the right choice
Loaded Cafes shake trio in flavors churro, banana almond cheesecake and nutella banana
Best Breakfast Spot: Loaded Cafe
More in Top Stories
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center
Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball
BSU Vice President Jacki Scott explaining rules to Family Feud event
Laughter abounds at Black History Month Family Feud
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Two students playing UNO together
Love mixes so well with Love
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood's shortcomings

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *