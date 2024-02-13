Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it

The Win-Dow located in Long Beach, California is one of three locations specializing in burgers, healthy greens and shakes.

Their other two restaurants can be found in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Venice and Silverlake.

As soon as you walk up to the place you may notice it is very small and crowded, especially on a busy weekend near Belmont Shores.

You get in line and there are two separate windows to order and pickup but there is also another one on the side of the building for online orders.

Ordering ahead of time is highly recommended as the wait time at most was about five minutes while ordering on the spot had you waiting about 20 minutes or longer depending on what you order.

The wait time for two shakes and an order of fries was about 20 minutes, something not worth waiting for.

The cheeseburger and chicken sandwich on the other hand will be worth the wait.

Pickles, grilled onions and their house sauce is what to expect on the cheeseburger while the chicken sandwich comes with coleslaw, pickles and some sauce.

Both the chicken and beef in these items were quality meat and were enjoyable to the last bite.

The fries deserve some praise too as they were seasoned well and cooked to a nice crisp.

For the most part the prices are extremely affordable for today’s economic situation considering there isn’t an item over $10.

Flavors offered for shakes included chocolate s’mores, local strawberry and vanilla bean.

These on the other hand were not worth the $6 paid for as the consistency was too watery and lacked sweetness. They also only offered one size which was small.

They also offer dipped ice cream cones in mint cookies & cream, salted caramel and peanut buddy.

For healthier alternatives they sell “The $8 Grain Bowl,” and the “Shaved Kale Salad.”

The grain bowl contains brown rice, six veggies, two seeds and a soft egg, while the kale salad comes with lemon vin, pecorino, pine nuts and croutons.

There is one vegetarian option called the “Beauty Burger,” which is an impossible burger.

While for the most part there was nothing bad to say about the food, the same cannot be said about the actual location.

It is placed in the middle of a very populated hub making it difficult to find parking anywhere near the restaurant.

After walking from wherever you find parking you are then greeted with a small space then trying to figure out where you’re going to eat.

There are a few bar stools and counters but don’t expect to sit down right away and eat it there.

Overall after taking everything into consideration The Win-Dow is an eight out of ten. If you like car dining then this is definitely the spot for you.