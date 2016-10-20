Returns of AHS alum opens new possibilities for the show

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Evan Peters saved the day in chapter five of American Horror Story: Roanoke.

I feel the show keeps hitting new strides with every episode and including new characters.

I’m glad Peters, who has been a constant since the genesis of AHS, finally made his anticipated return to the series.

The show began with the back story of his character, Edward Phillipe Mott, explaining how he was the original builder of the house.

It’s interesting to hear the Mott name, as many fans will recall that is the name of Dandy, the main killer in season four, Freak Show.

Peters is always able to evolve, much like Denis O’ Hare, he has been able to portray a teenage ghost and a killer.

Mott was revealed to be killed by The Butcher, and his overall goal was to help Matt, Shelby and Flora escape from suffering the same fate.

AHS alum Frances Conroy made her return as well and it was epic.

Once the trio was led away from the house, it was tcaptured by the hillbilly neighbors, the Polks, and Conroy led the clan as Mama Polk.

Her performance was rough, in the best way possible. Fans wanted to hate her because of her portrayal, but it was hard to do that with everything she gave to the character.

She made a deal with The Butcher to be safe on the land as long as she gave the scared trio back to the colony.

Lucky for them, The Butcher’s son betrayed his mother and the distraction let the family escape along with Lee who had gotten out of jail.

The episode was one of the more gruesome episodes, by being graphic with deaths and essentially not holding anything back, it opened the door for new scenarios for episode six.

By the end of the episode, it seemed like the documentary of My Roanoke Nightmare had concluded.

For weeks, it had been said a huge twist was coming in chapter six, and it appears the rumors of Taissa Farmiga and Finn Wittrock returning are true.

Cheyenne Jackson was also revealed as the interviewer behind the documentary show and he seems to want to investigate more on the colony.

Chapter six will explore more possibilities for the show and fans on social media are ready.