The Local Group Show IV hosts their closing reception

The Local Group Show hosted a closing reception on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. had its fourth exhibition where 52 artists in LA country showed many forms of art.

Many of the art pieces explored themes of culture, heritage, sexuality and more.

The exhibit included a table where people could color with markers on pieces of paper.

Along with different photography shoots, the artist Petey explained his piece titled “The Fruits of Labor 2022.”

“The photo I have from that shoot is a part of a bigger series called ‘The Divine’ which is just highlighting my LGBT members,” Petey said.

“That specific photo, I called it ‘The Fruits of Labor’ cause the way they’re holding the basket,” the artist said.

Petey added, “All the hard work that they’re doing is really like showing or whatever that they all have these gifts at their disposal but don’t know what to do with it.”

Elizabeth Uribe, a painter, spoke about what inspired her to be an artist.

“I was into watching cartoons and films when I was younger,” “I always wanted to work in that environment. Since then art was kinda present one way or another,” Uribe said.

Uribe explained that she grew up art was a part of her one way or another. Whether it was playing the violin in elementary or taking art classes in middle and high school.

“I’m not good at drawing, but I see the vision for something I have on my mind and I start crafting,” the painter said, “I’m better at collaging and doing stuff with my hands. If I have an idea, I just do it.”

Gabriel Enamorado, the executive director of Stay Gallery, has confirmed that the group exhibit will return next year, as it is annually.

Enamorado said the Stay Gallery celebrating its 10-year anniversary with an exhibition in the works.