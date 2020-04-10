Cerritos moves to online-only format for summer 2020 sessions

The coronavirus forced UNC Chapel Hill, associate professor Steven King, to switch to online classes. He sent VR headsets to students and built a classroom to teach and interact with his students in virtual reality for the spring 2020 semester. (Amy M. King/TNS)

Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro announced via a video on various social media platforms that Cerritos College “will be offering a robust summer schedule to ensure you [students] continue your academic progress”.

Both summer 2020 sessions will be offered online and priority registration for the summer session began on April 6.

During a live video broadcast on April 7, Fierro addressed some questions from students in regard to the summer and fall 2020 sessions.

He said, “We are trying to run as many of our [summer] classes using a synchronized format so you can take multiple classes at the same time. We will put an identifier so you can find out which classes will conflict [with each other] and which will not.”

The first session starts from May 26 to July 3 and the second one is from July 6 to August 14.

“Working and studying from home makes it harder for all of us to be successful and I want you to reach out to us because you are not alone. We are here to help you and we are here to support you through this difficult crisis,” Fierro stated more than once in the broadcast.

Another key point in Fierro’s live video is that flexibility is key.

He assured students that the administration is trying to do everything possible to accommodate student’s needs during this pandemic.

In a campus message from the academic affairs team, students were told, “We understand that taking online classes can create inconvenience and hardships for many of you. However, we have a number of online campus resources, as well as staff and faculty who are ready to help you to be successful during this time.”

The team urges students to be vigilant and check the website for more updates from the college as they continue to deal with the impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Each student’s registration date can be located on their MyCerrritos account.

Classes that are not going to be able to be taught in an online format, for example, culinary arts, will be removed from the summer schedule.

“There may be variations on Fall classes depending on how our public health situation continues to evolve but we will keep you informed,” Fierro said.

In regard to lab courses that cannot be taught through an online format, Cerritos College is still working with the Chancellor’s office to find a way to help students find a way to take them to receive credit.

In a president’s update sent on March 31, Fierro stated, “If we receive word from the county or state indicating that we can expand offerings in lab formats, we will do our best to make the necessary adjustments to accommodate your needs and the needs of our students.”

The college is planning on adding extra courses during Fall 2020 or Spring 2021 if needed for students who will get EW’s (excused withdrawals) because of the stay at home order and the change to an online-only format.