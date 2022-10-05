College hosts job fair to help students and community

Cerritos College hosted the job fair event on Oct. 4 and around 100 students showed up to see the jobs that were available.

Many companies showed out for the job fair with Amazon, FedEx, Costco, Chase Bank and Porto’s Bakery & Cafe just to name a few.

Lizette Gonzalez, who was the organizer of the event and also is the Student Employment Specialist, weighed in her thoughts on why she thinks it’s important for events like these to continue to take place for students at the college.

“I think any and all resources for students to make them available is a great opportunity for one to learn what’s out there currently,” Gonzalez said, “[to] see what employers are looking for.”

The Student Employment Specialist said that the job fair can provide the students with tips and ideas that can help them out in the future.

Lizette Gonzalez also acclaimed that this job fair isn’t just for the students at Cerritos College but also for members of the community who are also seeking employment.

Many of the students that attended the job fair didn’t have jobs and were unemployed.

These students were looking for employment but didn’t know where to start.

Jaylen M., a person of the community who does not attend Cerritos College shared what he thought of the job fair.

“I think it’s great that the college is having this not just for the students here at Cerritos College but for the community too,” Jaylen said, “I think this a great place for people who don’t know where to start looking for a job can start looking here.”

However, there were some students who attended the job fair who already had a job but just wanted to learn what other positions and potential career paths that are on there.

Ana Park, a student at Cerritos College said, “I see this as a good opportunity to check out what’s out there even though I have a job.”

A few others said they showed up in hopes of finding an opportunity for an internship with one of the companies that came to the job fair.

Students and members of the community also said that getting a job is much easier at a job fair in comparison to applying online.

Maria Rios, a member of the community, shared her thoughts on the job fair and why she thought it was great.

“It is a much easier way to get employed rather than having to apply online,” Rios said, ” Like with Indeed, usually those sites take forever to get back to you or they never do.”

The job fair is a great opportunity for students and members of the community to get their name out there to companies who are looking to hire new faces.

The companies who take part of the job fair get more applicants who are willing to work with them.

To hear more about last semester’s job fair, click here.