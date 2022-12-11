Board swears in re-elected trustees; Dr. Shin Liu becomes Board President

Trustee Shin Liu posing with community members following her election as Board President on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.

Cerritos College’s Board of Trustees held its final meeting of the semester on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the Cheryl. A. Epple Board Room.

After normal comments from the audience and constituent groups, the Board of Trustees swears in the following: Trustee Shin Liu, Trustee Zurich Lewis and Trustee James Cody Birkey.

The Board appointed Shin Liu as President of the Board of Trustees, Trustee Sandra Salazar as Vice President and Trustee Mariana Pacheco as Board Clerk.

All candidates were nominated by a board member and elected by receiving the majority of the roll call vote as made mandatory by the Brown Act Virtual Meeting Requirements.

Upon her election as president, Trustee Shin Liu saw several community members pose in one great big group for a photo.

“I feel very honored and thankful for the support of my community members and I’m thankful for the support of the students,” President Liu said, “I’ll continue my work and serve the community members.”

“I will continue to support programs that help all students to reach their education and Career goals,” Dr. Liu said as she named Cerritos Complete, Early College and Dual Enrollment.

“My goals are always to help students to reach their educational and career goals,” she said, “I will also continue to support the college to prepare Cerritos College students to be 21st-century productive global citizens.”

New Board President Liu said that she appreciates Cerritos College hosting a swearing-in and reception, “this reception invites community members to get more involved in college events.”

Dr. Liu thanks the community members for allowing her to serve another four years and

Former President Birkey spoke a few words on the behalf of the newly elected officials saying, “We’re all very glad to put [COVID] very far behind us and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without your guys.”

“[The] flexibility and capacity to stay focused on items that are genuinely important to the students.”

When asked about the overall result of his term, Trustee Birkey said, “I would say that being President was a big privilege. The first year we were dealing with COVID and that took a lot of consideration”

“We were working hard to move past that and toward more major operational projects which were put on hold,” he added.

“Some initiatives included a campus renewal bond effort as well as the overall push for moving student success to another level.”

After swearing in the new President and giving out awards to the reelected trustees, they had the reception and ate some cake as they celebrated the re-election of the three Board of Trustee members.

The board then went to its regularly scheduled meeting with now-Board President Liu resumed the meeting.