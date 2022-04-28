The US needs to restructure the school system

Primary school students sitting in a classroom being taught by a teacher in the North East of England. The students are answering questions with their arms in the air.

What the hell was y=mx+b and why does it matter? How does an 18-year-old high school graduate figure out how to do their taxes? Why is the school system a one size fits all rather than allowing students to excel in their interest careers?

For many years, the US educational system has been stuck on one system. A yes-or-no answer basis where it doesn’t teach students useful life skills to help them.

Students who just graduated high school are expected to know how to live in the adult world when reality they barely know any real-life financial problems such as doing taxes, what is the process of taxes, investing in stocks, etc.

Students should be required to take financial classes to organize budgeting and other real-world-based skills that will help them not walk blindly into our society.

Students are also dealing with cultural expectations and having them go into the adult world unprepared which makes it harder for them to handle certain responsibilities.

Although most high schools do offer classes like business math, teachers do not go into proper detail which could make students feel confused even till after they graduate high school.

If we can restructure a workweek we can do better for our kid’s futures. Why should little Johnny believe he is completely useless because he couldn’t solve a math equation when his best subject of interest is history or politics?

Students are lacking confidence in their effort/work. This doesn’t mean everyone gets a participation trophy. It simply means that the education taught in school should focus on their student’s best interest or risk losing enrollment.

Think of the more useful contributing members of society we could have if students found an interest in architecture or farming.

A 9-5 office job sending out emails in an office chair isn’t a dream job one truly loves. It may be a stable career but you are slowly dying inside if you don’t enjoy what you loved learning about in your career in the first place.

School is teaching discipline and obedience rather than creativity and capability. Good grades are a sign of obedience and do not always equal critiques being learned.

Many schools claim to be preparing the youth for what comes next but in reality, all they are doing is sending them out to the sharks.

The only course being taught that is used in day-to-day life in the adult world is English, other than that all other courses are forgotten and never used.

Classes like finance, career planning or anything to help students develop life skills will help them understand and not be scared of what comes after high school.

With preparing students for the aftermath of high school will better the chances of our future world and any generation that comes next.

It’s finally time we hold are School Board members accountable and demand a change in the curricular teaching modality.

If no change is being taken, we are only setting these students up for failure.