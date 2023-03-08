Free Speech Zone: Team Selena or Team Hailey?

Madison+Borja+shares+her+thoughts+on+the+Selena+Gomez+and+Hailey+Bieber+drama.+
Gallery|3 Photos
Sophia Castillo
Madison Borja shares her thoughts on the Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama.

Sophia Castillo and Susan Romero
March 8, 2023

Brian, Undecided major

“Honestly team Selena all the way it was kind of sad I saw on twitter that he had a party and he gave out gifts engraved with I’m happy I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted like he didn’t have to do that”

Madison Borja, Kinesiology major

“I’m probably team Selena well I just feel like she’s unproblematic and I feel all evidence kind of is against Hailey”

Julie Gayle, Gallery attendant

“I have heard about it but I need to research thoroughly before I say anything about that”