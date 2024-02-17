Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Yolanda Saldivar graphic made on PhotoRoom

Yolanda doesn't deserve a chance to tell her "truth"

2
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama

Must Be XXX on the Brain

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in ChiefFebruary 17, 2024
Everett+May+driving+down+the+court+while+being+defended+by+LA+Southwest+players.+
Michael Delgado
Everett May driving down the court while being defended by LA Southwest players.

The Cerritos men’s basketball team walkthrough LA Southwest Cougars in an 89-69 blowout victory on Feb. 16

This is now the Falcon’s tenth straight victory and 8th straight conference win giving them an 8-0 record helping them clinch the South Coast Conference championship with the win over the Cougars.

“You know I lost count I’m just happy our team is playing well together, we’re sharing the basketball and playing for each other, it’s really fun to watch”, said Head Coach Russ May.

This game was a story of two halves as the first half saw a more competitive side of the game while the second is where the Falcons had full control and never looked back.

Cerritos were a very efficient team shooting in the first half shooting at 48% (18-37) and 38% (5-13) from three.

This is a game where the Falcons would dominate on the board out rebounding the Cougars 34-44.

Despite trailing the whole half the Cougars were able to stay in contention with the Falcons keeping the deficit to 10 points going into the second half but this would be the closest the Cougars would get as the Falcons dominated the rest of the way.

The+Cerritos+mens+basketball+team+clinched+the+South+Coast+Conference+title+after+defeating+LA+Southwest.
Gallery8 Photos
Michael Delgado
Taeo Thomas free throw attempt.

The Falcons were able to duplicate their first-half performance but shoot even better from the three shooting at a high 60% from long distance.

The Cougars shot well from the field in the 2nd half as well but what killed it for them was the lack of support coming off the bench only putting 7 bench points the entire game and scoring none in the second half while Cerritos was able to put up 28 bench points as a team.

“Well they came out and made a really strong start and I was proud that we answered back and I think that kinda deflated them a little bit and we were able to take advantage of that and it was nice it was nice for our guys it pretty much clinched the conference title for us,” said May.

What also helped Cerritos is that they were able to share the ball around earning 20 team assists on 35 made baskets.

Everything was going right for Cerritos as they reached the biggest lead of the game at 31 points.

The Falcon’s leading scorers were Darron Henry and Eric Clark as the one-two-punch duo was able to score a combined 38 points.

Now that the Falcons clinched the SSC title they have one goal in mind and that’s to finish the season strong and remain focused.

“I just told our guys we gotta stay focused on bigger things, you know we are accomplishing goals, we wanna continue to run this table here and to play as long as we can and have at it,” said May.

Huge victory for the Falcons helping them achieve one of the many goals set for them this season as the improvement of this team has been special.

The Falcons have two games remaining on the season one on the road against LA Harbor on Feb. 21 and the final one against Long Beach City College on Feb. 23 for Sophomore night.

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game.
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Dillon Botts lay up attempt while being defended by Timothy Lofton
Falcons stay on top of SCC Conference
Myles Johnson just after releasing the ball on a pitch.
Dominant Pitching Leads to 4-0 Falcons Win
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, extends his arms for a high five from his teammate after sliding home and scoring.
Falcons stay hot and shutout LA Pierce
Darron Henry with the ball while being defended Photo credit: Michael Delgado
Falcons make it four straight victories
Miles Ceballos going for a lay up against El Camino
Falcons dominate conference rival El Camino
More in Sports
Jayda Harris-Amete Spike attempt.
Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
Melana Goodloe shot attempt contested by Samantha Ballatyne from LA Harbor
Lady Falcons rack up fourth straight win
Reanna Carranza mid-pitch.
No-Hitter lets Falcons cruise past Santiago Canyon
Portrait of Head Coach of the track and field and cross country teams, Chris Richardson. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Black excellence in track and field
Miles Ceballos driving down court against LACC Cubs Photo credit: Daryl Peterson
Miles Ceballos: Chasing the Dream
More in Top Stories
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama
Must Be XXX on the Brain
Talon Marks cover image. Photo credit: Talon Marks
Hear Me Out Podcast Ep. 6: Super Bowl 58
The Trash Talk a podcast about baseball official logo.
Trash Talk Episode 2: Guess the MLB logos
Yolanda Saldivar graphic made on PhotoRoom
Yolanda doesn't deserve a chance to tell her "truth"
Image of the layers on a create your own bowl.
Healthy and sweet, Island Bodega has you covered
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center
Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *