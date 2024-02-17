Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win

The Cerritos men’s basketball team walkthrough LA Southwest Cougars in an 89-69 blowout victory on Feb. 16

This is now the Falcon’s tenth straight victory and 8th straight conference win giving them an 8-0 record helping them clinch the South Coast Conference championship with the win over the Cougars.

“You know I lost count I’m just happy our team is playing well together, we’re sharing the basketball and playing for each other, it’s really fun to watch”, said Head Coach Russ May.

This game was a story of two halves as the first half saw a more competitive side of the game while the second is where the Falcons had full control and never looked back.

Cerritos were a very efficient team shooting in the first half shooting at 48% (18-37) and 38% (5-13) from three.

This is a game where the Falcons would dominate on the board out rebounding the Cougars 34-44.

Despite trailing the whole half the Cougars were able to stay in contention with the Falcons keeping the deficit to 10 points going into the second half but this would be the closest the Cougars would get as the Falcons dominated the rest of the way.

The Falcons were able to duplicate their first-half performance but shoot even better from the three shooting at a high 60% from long distance.

The Cougars shot well from the field in the 2nd half as well but what killed it for them was the lack of support coming off the bench only putting 7 bench points the entire game and scoring none in the second half while Cerritos was able to put up 28 bench points as a team.

“Well they came out and made a really strong start and I was proud that we answered back and I think that kinda deflated them a little bit and we were able to take advantage of that and it was nice it was nice for our guys it pretty much clinched the conference title for us,” said May.

What also helped Cerritos is that they were able to share the ball around earning 20 team assists on 35 made baskets.

Everything was going right for Cerritos as they reached the biggest lead of the game at 31 points.

The Falcon’s leading scorers were Darron Henry and Eric Clark as the one-two-punch duo was able to score a combined 38 points.

Now that the Falcons clinched the SSC title they have one goal in mind and that’s to finish the season strong and remain focused.

“I just told our guys we gotta stay focused on bigger things, you know we are accomplishing goals, we wanna continue to run this table here and to play as long as we can and have at it,” said May.

Huge victory for the Falcons helping them achieve one of the many goals set for them this season as the improvement of this team has been special.

The Falcons have two games remaining on the season one on the road against LA Harbor on Feb. 21 and the final one against Long Beach City College on Feb. 23 for Sophomore night.