Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Porn cartoon Photo credit: Moses Lopez & Emanuel Guadarrama

Must Be XXX on the Brain

2
Blue Jays uniform with the writing “Ruining Uniforms” and the logos of Fanatics and Nike Baseball below it.

Nike and Fanatics ruined baseball uniforms

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Michael Delgado and Peyton OliveiraFebruary 29, 2024
Darron+Henry+guarding+DaVaughn+McCrumb+from+MiraCosta.
Michael Delgado
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.

The Cerritos College men’s basketball team advanced to the next round of the playoffs after taking down MiraCosta 67-70 in what would be a game that came down to the final buzzer.

The Falcons were already at a disadvantage in this game given the fact that they were a much smaller team than the Spartans.

And the height advantage in the first half showed as the Spartans were able to crash on the board more effectively in the first couple of minutes of the game.

“What happened during our pre-game was he told us (Russ May) we have to get the board, so he kept reiterating that, and eventually we started to get the boards a little better,” said Falcons assistant coach Jordan Littlejohn.

But Cerritos would put in Cameron McCoy who gave them the much-needed length in the paint to defend MiraCosta’s tallest player Kai Burdick who was 6’11.

McCoy also gave the Falcons a much-needed spark on both sides of the ball putting up 8 points in the first half along with three steals and a block.

“We all could play but I feel like me coming off the bench gives us an extra spark, and I feel like I bring something off the bench we all love like the fire and energy,” said McCoy.

It was a great game defensively for both teams in the first half with both the Falcons and Spartans shooting under 45% from the field while turning over the ball 17 times combined.

After the slow start, both offenses came out of the break hot with both teams trading baskets early on.

This high-tempo style of play favored an energized Falcons team who jumped out to a 62 – 54 lead with 6:42 left on the clock.

The offensive surge was led by guard Miles Ceballos with 11 points and 3 assists in the second half. He finished as the team-leading scorer with 17 points.

However, momentum in the second half shifted often and MiraCosta battled back to tie the game late.

Coach May emphasized the importance of staying level-headed with his team as the momentum shifted.

“We’ve been talking about poise and staying steady, and not getting too high or too low, don’t look back or far forward, try to stay in the moment and make a play and we have been through some tough games this year and hopefully that was maybe part of us being able to make a play or two down the stretch”, said May.

The Falcons were given two opportunities to take the lead in the final minute of the game at the free-throw line.

But the Falcons would go 1/4 in those attempts giving them only a one-point lead.

A silence fell over The Aviary as both teams’ fans anxiously waited to watch how the final possession would unfold.

As the ball was inbounded the Falcons played tough defense forcing a miss that was rebounded by The Spartans, their final shot bounced off the rim into the hands of Taeo Thomas who was immediately fouled.

Thomas was sent to the line and made the last two free throws giving the Falcons the game.

The win means the Falcons move on to the second round of the playoffs to face their toughest challenge of the season yet as they take on the number one ranked team Fullerton on the road on Mar. 2 at 7 p.m.

“We got to play with the mentality that they are on the same level as us, and we could win any game we can,” said Ceballos.

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributors
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
Peyton Oliveira, Staff Writer
Peyton Oliveira is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports, campus and community news. When not reporting he enjoys writing screenplays, listening to music and reading books. He is hoping to start an independent MMA journalism outlet and transfer to a Cal State.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs
Everett May driving down the court while being defended by LA Southwest players.
Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game.
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Dillon Botts lay up attempt while being defended by Timothy Lofton
Falcons stay on top of SCC Conference
Myles Johnson just after releasing the ball on a pitch.
Dominant Pitching Leads to 4-0 Falcons Win
More in Sports
No. 11, Melana Goodloe attemping to gaurd the LBCC player from getting the ball from her teammate who is attempting to throw in the ball.
Women’s basketball drops last game to rival and scuffle breaks out
Leeya Rubio diving for the ball in matchup against Moorpark
Falcons bounce back after recent struggles
Jayda Harris-Amete Spike attempt.
Cerritos Beach Volleyball lose in double header
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt
Melana Goodloe shot attempt contested by Samantha Ballatyne from LA Harbor
Lady Falcons rack up fourth straight win
Infielder, Anthony Bassett, extends his arms for a high five from his teammate after sliding home and scoring.
Falcons stay hot and shutout LA Pierce
More in Top Stories
Families reading a Curious George book during bilingual reading time.
Family Night at Downey Library A Huge Success
members of K-pop Club Photo credit: Adrienne Fajardo & Edward Fernandez
K-pop Club Back On Campus
Plenazo Tribe performing an anti-war ballad
Long Beach celebrates Afro-Latino culture
Sea angel Seafood worker showing little girl live crab
Photo Gallery: Cerritos Farmers Market
Dr. Sonya Christian, California Community Colleges Chancellor, gives presentation on plan Vision 2030
Introducing Vision 2030
Blue Jays uniform with the writing “Ruining Uniforms” and the logos of Fanatics and Nike Baseball below it.
Nike and Fanatics ruined baseball uniforms

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *