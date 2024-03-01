Cerritos College
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing EditorMarch 1, 2024
First+baseman%2C+Mike+Santos%2C+reacting+to+getting+hit+by+the+ball+in+the+ribs.+
Joel Carpio
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.

The Falcons stomped on the LA Harbor Seahawks and took a commanding win 16-2 on Feb. 29.

The Seahawks pitchers couldn’t control the ball and were throwing it wildly as they hit six Falcons.

Shortstop, DJ Massey, left the game early bleeding from the mouth after being hit in the face by Seahawks pitcher, Gabriel Courtright.

LA Harbor just couldn’t get anything going as they were down big early when Cerritos drove in six runs at the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Falcons had a field day with Seahawk pitching as they kept tacking on runs in the later innings finishing the game with 16 runs on 12 hits.

Cerritos looks to continue their hot stretch in one final game against the Seahawks at LA Harbor on March 2.

Joel Carpio
Catcher/Third baseman, Alonso Reyes, running down the line from third about to slide into home plate.

About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
