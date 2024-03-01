Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs

The Falcons stomped on the LA Harbor Seahawks and took a commanding win 16-2 on Feb. 29.

The Seahawks pitchers couldn’t control the ball and were throwing it wildly as they hit six Falcons.

Shortstop, DJ Massey, left the game early bleeding from the mouth after being hit in the face by Seahawks pitcher, Gabriel Courtright.

LA Harbor just couldn’t get anything going as they were down big early when Cerritos drove in six runs at the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Falcons had a field day with Seahawk pitching as they kept tacking on runs in the later innings finishing the game with 16 runs on 12 hits.

Cerritos looks to continue their hot stretch in one final game against the Seahawks at LA Harbor on March 2.

Gallery • 21 Photos Joel Carpio Catcher/Third baseman, Alonso Reyes, running down the line from third about to slide into home plate.