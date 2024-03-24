Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.

Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico

2
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.

Running Chicks will have you running back for more

3
Side by side image of rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj Needs To Be Canceled

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Falcons lose their first game in over a month

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel CarpioMarch 24, 2024
Infielder%2C+Anthony+Bassett+tapping+starting+pitcher%2C+Myles+Johnson+in+the+thigh+on+the+pitchers+mound.+Photo+credit%3A+Joel+Carpio
Infielder, Anthony Bassett tapping starting pitcher, Myles Johnson in the thigh on the pitchers mound. Photo credit: Joel Carpio

Falcons win streak stops at 13 after narrowly losing to the ELAC Huskies, 6-5 on March 23.

Throughout the whole game the Falcons’ pitching was struggling with command and just couldn’t quite locate where the ball was going which hurt them in the end.

The Huskies only got four hits compared to the Falcons’ 11.

ELAC benefited tremendously from the seven walks given to them by starting pitcher, Myles Johnson, and relief pitcher, Calix Armijo.

Of all the free passes ELAC secured they only needed a few big hits here and there to get runs on the board, which they got six of.

Head coach, Nate Fernley, went more in-depth on how the excessive walks led to them losing.

“Not only the seven walks, we gave up four hits, when you give up four hits you shouldn’t give up six runs so the free passes and our inability to throw the ball where we wanted to with two strikes,” Fernley said.

He also explained how there were going to be days when pitchers don’t have it and that it’s tough Johnson had his worst start of the year on a day the offense didn’t execute.

Johnson struggled in the 4.1 innings he pitched giving up four earned runs and five walks.

He explained that he thought it was just an off day for him.

“Body felt good, my mind was in the right spot, just didn’t have the best stuff today,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he felt like there were a lot of things he could’ve done better when explaining what went wrong, he said, “Making pitches in big situations and minimizing the pressured situations.”

Similar to the Falcons game against ELAC on March 21, Cerritos fell early 2-0 and would then come back, that is exactly what happened in their bout against the Huskies on March 23 but the result wasn’t the same.

Cerritos would come back to score their only runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings in which they took back the lead making it 5-2.

The bats seemingly fell flat when it came to driving in more runners to score after the fifth inning.

In almost every inning the Falcons had a runner on base with multiple opportunities to secure more runs on the board that they missed.

Outfielder, Isaiah Rios and Infielder, Anthony Bassett were the majority of the offense for the Falcons as they combined for six of the 11 hits Cerritos got.

The Falcons’ offense struggled at times with patience and being on time at the plate and Fernley, explained how he felt about what the offense did wrong.

“I think a couple of times [they weren’t patient], but I really thought today we weren’t on time with fastballs,” Fernley said, “Kind of disappointing because I think we’ve been on time with fastballs most of the year.”

Fernley also said ELAC’s pitcher only had one pitch which was the fastball and that he thought it wasn’t a good one either.

Despite the loss, the Falcons set a new record for most games won in a row since 2018 which was 10 but is now 13.

Cerritos looks to bounce back and get a new win streak going in their next game on the road against LA Mission College on March 26.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
More to Discover
More in Men's Sports
Outfielder, Diego Orozco, yelling as he crosses home plate to score for the Falcons. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Photo Gallery: Falcons are scorching hot with 13 straight wins
First baseman, Mike Santos, smiling and yelling after rounding the bases from his grand slam.
Falcons mount the Mounties and ride to a 9th straight win
First baseman, Mike Santos, reacting to getting hit by the ball in the ribs.
Photo Gallery: LA Harbor hit more players than they got runs
Darron Henry guarding DaVaughn McCrumb from MiraCosta.
Falcons advance after victory over MiraCosta
No.2, Dillon Botts, reaches his hand out to try and take the ball from the LBCC player.
Men’s basketball goes undefeated in conference and is headed to playoffs
Everett May driving down the court while being defended by LA Southwest players.
Falcons clinch conference title after 10th straight win
More in Sports
Shortstop, Marley Manalo, trying to record a hit to drive in her teammate to score. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Falcons softball secure a 7-3 conference win over Compton
Head Coach Kari Hemmerling having a team meeting after loss to the LBCC Vikings.
Falcons lose second straight conference game after loss to LBCC
Sophomore, Alexis Cummings diving straight into the pool. Photo credit: Wes Cummings
Swimming and diving through life with Alexis Cummings
Outfielder, Jocelyn Doan, smiling as she heads back to the dugout giving her teammates high fives.
Lady Falcons take down ELAC in a Mercy rule victory
Jenni Solano saving the ball in matchup against Mt. San Jacinto.
Jenni Solano: Keep the Family Close
Christina Osorio (middle) proudly holds her State championship bracket with a big smile as she stands between head coach Rios (left) and assistant coach Cuellar (right). Photo credit: Felix Osorio Sr.
Downey High School wrestler Christina Osorio's road to state
More in Top Stories
The Mini Combo which consists of 15 mini pancakes and six churros topped with cajeta (caramel), lechera (condensed milk) and whipped cream along with a cookies and cream milkshake on the side.
Dulce Canella is a taste of Mexico
The Running Chicks chicken sandwich sliced in half and wrapped up being held.
Running Chicks will have you running back for more
Editorial cartoon created by Moises Lopez
NO Administrative Leave for Cops Under Investigation
The official Rick Stanicky movie poster created by Amazon Studios. Photo credit: Amazon Studios
"Ricky Stanicky" is a dumb but funny film
Blue Cheese Band jamming out
Feeling the Blues at The Night Owl
Live painting by ig:@paintplugg
HERstory: Women Speak Through Art

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in
Menu
Activate Search
Home
Falcons lose their first game in over a month