Falcons lose their first game in over a month

Falcons win streak stops at 13 after narrowly losing to the ELAC Huskies, 6-5 on March 23.

Throughout the whole game the Falcons’ pitching was struggling with command and just couldn’t quite locate where the ball was going which hurt them in the end.

The Huskies only got four hits compared to the Falcons’ 11.

ELAC benefited tremendously from the seven walks given to them by starting pitcher, Myles Johnson, and relief pitcher, Calix Armijo.

Of all the free passes ELAC secured they only needed a few big hits here and there to get runs on the board, which they got six of.

Head coach, Nate Fernley, went more in-depth on how the excessive walks led to them losing.

“Not only the seven walks, we gave up four hits, when you give up four hits you shouldn’t give up six runs so the free passes and our inability to throw the ball where we wanted to with two strikes,” Fernley said.

He also explained how there were going to be days when pitchers don’t have it and that it’s tough Johnson had his worst start of the year on a day the offense didn’t execute.

Johnson struggled in the 4.1 innings he pitched giving up four earned runs and five walks.

He explained that he thought it was just an off day for him.

“Body felt good, my mind was in the right spot, just didn’t have the best stuff today,” Johnson said.

Johnson also said he felt like there were a lot of things he could’ve done better when explaining what went wrong, he said, “Making pitches in big situations and minimizing the pressured situations.”

Similar to the Falcons game against ELAC on March 21, Cerritos fell early 2-0 and would then come back, that is exactly what happened in their bout against the Huskies on March 23 but the result wasn’t the same.

Cerritos would come back to score their only runs of the game in the fourth and fifth innings in which they took back the lead making it 5-2.

The bats seemingly fell flat when it came to driving in more runners to score after the fifth inning.

In almost every inning the Falcons had a runner on base with multiple opportunities to secure more runs on the board that they missed.

Outfielder, Isaiah Rios and Infielder, Anthony Bassett were the majority of the offense for the Falcons as they combined for six of the 11 hits Cerritos got.

The Falcons’ offense struggled at times with patience and being on time at the plate and Fernley, explained how he felt about what the offense did wrong.

“I think a couple of times [they weren’t patient], but I really thought today we weren’t on time with fastballs,” Fernley said, “Kind of disappointing because I think we’ve been on time with fastballs most of the year.”

Fernley also said ELAC’s pitcher only had one pitch which was the fastball and that he thought it wasn’t a good one either.

Despite the loss, the Falcons set a new record for most games won in a row since 2018 which was 10 but is now 13.

Cerritos looks to bounce back and get a new win streak going in their next game on the road against LA Mission College on March 26.