Cerritos College observes Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Cerritos College has a month long line-up of events planned in an effort to commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The events are all virtual to be held through Zoom.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month (SAAM) and in an effort to bring awareness to the issues surrounding sexual assault, harassment and abuse, Cerritos College will host a month full of events beginning on April 1, 2021.

Kicking the events off is the Virtual Clothesline Project and Denim Pocket Design. This event with be on April 1, 2021 at 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. and will give participants the opportunity to honor survivors and victims of sexual violence while educating the population on the significance of April.

It will also include an opportunity to design and prepare denim pockets for the Denim Day event that is scheduled later in the month. The pockets will be displayed on social media. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe1

On April 8, at 5:30 p.m., there will be a special viewing of the documentary “Killing Us Softly,” with a subsequent discussion.

This workshop will challenge students to think critically about advertising and its relationship to sexism and gender based violence. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe2.

Next up is a workshop on Substance Abuse and Sexual Assault on College Campuses which will be on April 13 at 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. This workshop will provide education on the role substance abuse plays on college campuses and with sexual assaults. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe3

On April 15, at 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., you can attend Virtual Take Back the Night. This is an annual event that provides an opportunity to educate the college community about sexual assault.

It also provides an open forum for student survivors to express themselves in a safe zone. There will also be a special performance by InterACT at some time during the event. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe4.

On April 20, at 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., there will be an Empowering Self-Defense Workshop.

The East Los Angeles Women’s Center will host a one-time self-defense class which will include a discussion and practical skill session. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe5.

The Strangulation Workshop will be held on April 22, at 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. This event will spotlight one of Los Angeles Counties Forensic Nurse Specialists.

This person will provide training to participants on the short term and long term physiological impact of strangulation on individuals. To register for this event use bit.ly/ccSAAMe6.

The Denim Day event will be held all day on April 28. Cerritos College Falcon Safe followers will be invited to show their support for survivors of sexual violence by posting photos of their denim day pockets, jeans and ribbons on their social media pages. Registration is not required for this event.

Rounding out the month is Sexual Assault Awareness Trivia Night on April 29 at 6 p.m. – 7p.m. The campuses victim’s advocate with host a trivia of sexual violence related questions in order for participants to win prizes. Bit.ly/ccSAAMe7.

Additionally, a raffle prizes will be raffled off to all students who attend the events, as well as certificates of participation upon request. For further information about these events, contact Angel Gray at [email protected]