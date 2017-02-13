Cerritos basketball gets revenge on LA Harbor

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Cerritos men’s and women’s basketball team exacted revenge on Los Angeles Harbor as both teams came away with victories.

The men were able to defeat the Seahawks 78-54 in their largest victory of conference play, while to women won 66-54 for their third straight victory.

The men’s team previously lost to LA Harbor by two points, and at the time dropped Cerritos to 0-3.

Since then the Falcons have gone on a five game win streak and have taken sole possession of second place in the conference.

The Falcons have now gained wins over the three teams that previously beat them.

Head coach Russ May said, “I think our mindset has been much better this time, the sign of a good team is learning from your mistakes and improving.”

The men controlled LA Harbor throughout the game, and by halftime had a 42-25 lead.

In the second half the Falcons would not let up, outscoring Harbor 36 to 29 and closed the game out to officially get their revenge.

Freshman Dezmon Murphy said, “We played a really good game […] this time around everyone understood who we were playing and what kind of competition it was.”

Coaches and players alike agree that the team’s focus has been the catalyst for the its recent success.

Murphy said, “We realized we can win it all, we just have to be focused 24/7 and do what we have to do and [May] is going to lead us to the promise land.”

May would like to see the team carry this mindset into the final week of conference play but would also like to see his team remember the focus and concentration it had against LA Harbor.

The women’s team would also get revenge on the Seahawks, as LA Harbor is responsible for the Falcons first conference loss.

Women’s head coach Trisha Raniewicz was excited about the victory, but felt that this victory was more for the players.

“They lace them up and get out there everyday, and I feel like their hard work is rewarded.”

The women started out strong in the first quarter leading by as much 9-points, but that would not stop LA Harbor from competing.

Despite trailing 22-13 at the end of the first quarter, LA Harbor would fight back to reduce the deficit to two points by halftime.

In the third quarter, Cerritos would begin to separate from Harbor pushing the lead to as much as 13 and finishing the quarter up 9-points.

In the final quarter of play, the women applied steady pressure to Harbor not allowing them to come within 10-points.

In each of the women’s last three games they have not only been able to win by at least 12, but have been able to overcome slow first half performances to win the game.

Raniewicz said, “I think we might be a second half team […] it makes me a little nervous, but then that shows resiliency and thats a great word and a great characteristic to have this time a year.”

Both the men and women are now entering the final week of conference play before the postseason will begin.

They will play Long Beach City at home on Wednesday, Feb. 15 and then will travel to El Camino college for the final conference game of the year.

Both team’s coaches are focusing in on certain areas of their respective games to fine tune going into the final week.

Coach May would like his team to stay aggressive and have each player fill his role; while maintaining the same level of focus the Falcons have displayed these last five games.

While Raniewicz said, “We have to play 40 minutes, we have to have composure and take care of the ball […] we’re just going to have to stay together as a team.”