Young Falcons start slow

Sophomore decathlete Zachary Munoz had a stand out performance at an impromptu, and rare, match up against Mt. SAC.

Despite Munoz’s performance and other individual standout performances the team would still take home a loss

The meet which took place on Feb 10 saw the Falcons lose 107-46 to the Mounties.

The team will now travel to Cal State LA for its invitational on Friday, March 1.

The meet will extend till Saturday, with throws occurring on Friday at Cerritos College.

Munoz performance had him scoring in a total of three events.

Of the three he would finish first in the javelin, posting a distance of 49.83 meters breaking past his personal record of 48.28 meters.

With this distance Munoz now sits in the number two spot in the South Coast Conference.

He said, “I’m pretty happy about it, getting that big PR under my belt before my actual event starts, I think it’s gonna set me up pretty well.”

Munoz also finished in a scoring position in the 110-meter hurdles and the high-jump. His time for the hurdles was 16.28 seconds earning him a third place finish, later he would post a high-jump height of 1.75 meters putting him in a second place finishing spot.

Also on the list of standout performances were sophomore athletes Jhamani Long, Jayden Loga, Stacy Chukwumezie, Giovanni Rubio, Aladdin Abuhadba; and freshman athletes Christopher Lawry and Jorge Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who currently sits as the number one shot putter in the conference, threw for 13.82 meters in the shot put. Although short of his current PR of 14.47 meters the throw still earned him a first place finish in the event.

He also finished second in the discus throw with distance of 43.85 meters.

While the men excelled in field events they underperformed on the track having just one athlete finish in scoring position.

Long would be that athlete to score for the team finishing in both the 800 meter and the 1500 meter.

He would finish the 800 meter race with a time of 1:57.45 minutes to take the event and finish first.

His performance in the 1500 meter race would be that of the same caliber; he finished in the third spot with a time 4:10.03 minutes.

Despite the under performance by the men, Munoz still believes the team can push through and compete at state.

“It’s still early in the season and I feel like the guys are gonna figure it out and really pull through at the state meet which is what really matters,” he said.

Director of Track and Field Christopher Richardson commented on how young the team is and how the new athletes are working with the seasoned returners.

He said, “We’ve built around [our top athletes.] So it will be interesting to see how that carries over [into the rest of the season.]”

The team also participated in two non-scoring meets so far this season.

The first being the South Coast Conference Preview and the second Cerritos College Open.

In the former the team walked away with four wins.

The second non-scoring meet the team once again took home four wins.