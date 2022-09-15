Cerritos Water Polo shuts down Rio Hondo 15-3

Alyssa Sorrells, No. 1 (Frosh) Goalie earned a save on Sept. 15 game against Rio Hondo and throws the ball back to her team.

Cerritos College women’s water polo beat Rio Hondo 15-3 at home on Sept. 14 at 3 p.m.

In the first quarter, Cerritos went on a 5-1 run where Angelina Romero, No. 22 (Soph) utility, scored three of those five goals.

Cerritos allowed only one score in that quarter, which was a trend throughout the game.

The second quarter had the same 5-1 run where Romero, Miranda Alvarez No. 5 (Frosh) Utility and Kaya Glynn No. 7 (Soph) Utility all scored two goals.

As for the third quarter, the game slowed down where Cerritos allowed zero goals that quarter while also scoring two goals.

For insult to injury, Cerritos scored four goals in the fourth quarter and holding Rio Hondo to zero goals again to end the game 15-3.

Gallery | 8 Photos Samuel Chacko Miranda Alvarez No. 5 (Frosh) Utility attempts a shot in the game vs Rio Hondo on Sept. 14.

The Falcons had five ejections compared to Rio Hondo’s seven and Alyssa Sorrells No. 1 (Frosh) goalie had 13 saves that game.

Sorrells had a 81% save percentage and was the best performance the women’s water polo team had.

Sergio Macais, the Falcon’s head coach for women’s water polo, said, “We gained a lot of confidence, endurance and we played in front of our home crowd. We told ourselves it’s just one game.”

Macais talked about the impact of the Sept. 10 tournament and how that helped the team gain experience, confidence and endurance.

“Communication, less turnovers and better shape,” Macais said, “It made everyone’s job easier.”

Todd Lim, Rio Hondo’s head coach for women’s water polo, gave emphasis to improving on the defensive end.

The Falcons’ look to ride this momentum when they play at home against Chaffey on Sept. 21 at 3 p.m.