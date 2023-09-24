Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Cerritos crushes Pasadena City in a one-sided game

Cerritos women’s water polo team dominate from the jump to cruise through Pasadena City.
Byline photo of Emily Maciel
Byline photo of Vanesa Molina
Emily Maciel and Vanesa MolinaSeptember 24, 2023
Camila+Olivera+No.3+attempting+to+defend+a+Pasadena+City+player+from+scoring.
Emily Maciel
Camila Olivera No.3 attempting to defend a Pasadena City player from scoring.

The women’s water polo team added a huge win on Sept. 20 against Pasadena City College.

The Falcons held onto the ball for most of the game and hardly gave the Lancers any chance to score resulting in their 19-6 victory.

The first and second periods were both all Cerritos as they scored 11 goals throughout this time all while not allowing Pasadena to score any.

They were up 12-0 in the third period before the Lancers were finally able to get the ball past goalie, Clairissa Nuno. She did a great job the entire game to keep the opposing team from scoring to a minimum.

By the fourth period, the Falcons were killing it and it seemed as though Pasadena had nothing left in the tank.

The Falcons scored four goals and Pasadena two in this last round which ultimately led the Falcons to their third win of the season.

There’s no doubt that these girls know how to work with each other and their intentions are just to support each other and succeed together. They are the type of team that doesn’t back down from any challenges.

College freshman, Jewels Longoria-Morasky, was amazing and shined in this game scoring 11 goals for her team.

Morasky says she finds it easy to work with her teammates, “They’re easy to work with, they’re not the type of girls to talk shit or give you attitude. I feel like this is a very good group, they’re very mature.”

Having a big lead didn’t get Morasky too comfortable and to not work as hard as she was at the beginning of the game.

“Honestly just coming with the mindset of determination and saying, I’m gonna go kick butt. You have to make sure you have such a good mindset, if you don’t mentally, you’re not gonna do well every game,” Morasky said.

Head coach Sergio Macias explained the importance of this conference game and other ones like it to the team before it had even started.

“It helps with the seed for the conference,” said Macias, “We want to give us a chance to have a good seed, have a good semi-final matchup and to give us a chance to play for a conference championship.”

Macias was confident to say that the team played much better in this game than they did in the game previous to this one.

“Our shots were a lot more on target today, so it was a good confidence booster for us, which is what we needed after last week’s performance,” Macias said.

The Falcons women’s water polo team would go on to lose their next two games against Los Angeles Valley and Golden West on Sept. 22.

Cerritos College’s women’s water polo team is now 3-6 on the season.

Emily Maciel, Staff Writer
Emily Maciel is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news and sports. When she’s not reporting you can find her at Kincaid Field or Angels Stadium where she turns her love for baseball into work. She hopes to transfer to Cal State University Dominguez Hills in 2024 and work for the MLB one day.
Vanesa Molina, Staff Writer
Vanesa Molina is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news, arts and entertainment and social media. In her free time she enjoys reading books and listening to music as well as spending her time outdoors. After Cerritos College she plans to attend the University of Southern California.
