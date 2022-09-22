Women’s Water Polo wins tough game against Chaffey

Alyssa Sorrells, No. 1 (Frosh) Goalie blocks the ball from one of the Chaffey players during the Sept. 21 game.

Cerritos College women’s water polo team beat Chaffey in a tough, defensive match on Sept. 21 and the final score is 10-8.

Both teams had played tough defense against one another and the Falcons had 15 turnovers for the entire game.

The first quarter was the highest scoring of any quarter with Angelina Romero, No. 9 (Soph) Utility and Miranda Alvarez, No. 5 (Soph) scoring all of the goals for Cerritos.

Alvarez scored a goal with 24 seconds left but Chaffey quickly responded with their goal with four seconds left on the clock.

Romero and Alvarez both scored two goals in the first and the score at the end of the first quarter is 4-2.

As for the second quarter, the game slowed down for both teams and had different scorers for each goal.

For the first half, Cerritos looked to have a tough time pulling away from Chaffey because of turnovers and great defensive plays from both teams.

The Falcon’s Water Polo Head Coach, Sergio Macias, explained the half as, “flat, slow and uninspired.”

The third quarter has another familiar name, Romero, who scored two of Cerritos’ goals to keep the Falcons’ lead and move Chaffey another step away from winning.

The last quarter had Cerritos pulling away from the game when they scored two unanswered goals early in the fourth quarter to give the Falcons a three-point lead, the highest deficit of the whole game.

Cerritos held up on the defensive end for the last six minutes of the game with only one Chaffey player scoring.

Alyssa Sorrells, No. 1 (Frosh) Goalie, had a 55% save percentage, holding Chaffey to eight goals and helping the Falcons hold onto the 10-8 victory against Chaffey.

Macias said, “I think the energy to start the second half was better and more efficient.”

“Less forced turnovers that created opportunities,” Macias added.

“Our endurance will be tested,” the Falcons’ water polo coach said about the tournament, “we will use this tournament to get us ready for our next conference game.”

Angelina Romero, No. 9 (Soph) Utility scored five of the 10 goals the Falcons had and assisted on one goal from Alvarez in the first quarter.

The Falcons will be a part of the Golden West tournament where they’ll be playing four games in two days.

Cerritos will be playing against East Los Angeles at 9:10 a.m. and Grossmont at 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Golden West.

Then, on Sept. 24, Cerritos plays Golden West at 9:10 a.m. at Orange Coast and then plays Los Angeles Valley at 12:40 p.m. at Golden West College.