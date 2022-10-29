Falcon’s water polo dominated at El Camino 14-4 win

Number 9 Angelina Romero winding up to shoot on goal at El Camino on Wednesday October 26 Photo credit: Gabriel Villegas

Cerritos College’s Women’s water polo team dominated in an away game against the El Camino Warriors, winning 14-4.

The women played a well-balanced game all around the court as every player was able to score a goal, with Sophomore Angelina Romero being the top scorer of the game, having 4 goals.

A big contributor to the Falcons’ win was Freshman Goalkeeper Alyssa Sorrells who matched a previously made season-high of 18 saves, allowing her team to stay in the lead.

The Falcons started the game off strong, with Romero scoring within minute one of the first quarter, followed up by another goal scored by Romero during the fourth minute.

Sophomore (No. 7) Kayla Glynn, finished the quarter by scoring the third goal within the last minute, keeping El Camino off the board and giving the second quarter a strong start with a 3-0 lead.

El Camino’s freshman Jackie Calhoun led her team into the second quarter, scoring a goal in the second minute only to be immediately countered by freshman Melissa Prata who recovered with a goal for the Falcons.

It appeared that El Camino was catching up as the Warriors’ Calhoun scored another goal, keeping the game at 4-2 for the majority of the quarter’s finale until Romero scored her third goal followed by another from Glynn within the last seconds of the half.

Adjustments were made in the second half, as explained by Head Coach Sergio Macias, which gave the team a high-scoring third quarter, keeping the Warriors from scoring a single goal in the third quarter.

“We stopped fouling them in the second half so they didn’t get as many open looks so the defense was better,” Coach Macias said.

The second half began with Sophomore Miranda Alvarez’s first goal of the game which was followed by a goal from Sophmore Jullian Crockett in the second minute and a second goal from Alvarez in the third minute.

Romero scored back-to-back goals, both in the fifth minute of the game, with Freshman Anabella Gama scoring another goal within the last minute of the third quarter, leaving the game 12-2.

Alvarez started the final quarter with her third goal which was returned by the third goal for El Camino made by Calhoun.

Freshman Anabell Magana made a goal in the fifth minute of the game, with El Camino finishing with a fourth goal made by sophomore Melissa Brill in the final seconds.

“We wanted to secure the number three seed for the [South Coast Conference] Tournament which would give us a more favorable semi-final,” the Falcon’s water polo head coach said.

The Cerritos Falcons played their next game on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Santa Barbara against the Los Angeles Valley Monarchs as part of the SBCC Halloween Tournament.