Men’s Water Polo wins 17-5 against Rio Hondo

During the fourth quarter, the Cerritos College bench was extremely happy after every score when they went up against Rio Hondo on Sept. 14.

The Falcon’s men’s water polo team won back-to-back games against Rio Hondo and the Sept. 14 game had a final score of 17-5.

After the women’s water polo team beat Rio Hondo 15-3, it was the men’s water polo’s turn to win against Rio Hondo on Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m.

The first quarter consisted of Cerritos allowing zero scores and went on a 5-0 run where Allan Jimenez, No. 13 (Frosh) Driver, scored two goals back to back.

However, in the second quarter, the Falcon’s offense slowed down by only scoring two scores and giving up two goals to Rio Hondo.

When it seemed like Rio Hondo is coming back, the Falcons went on a 6-2 run where all six scores came from different players in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Cerritos limited Rio Hondo to one goal and went on a 5-1 run where Ruben Montoya, No. 10 (Frosh) Attacker, scored two goals.

Jimenez scored four goals this game with Richard Montanez, No. 17 (Soph) 2-meter, scoring three goals during the game.

The goalies, Rene Borja, No. 1 (Soph) and Anthony Alonso, No. 1A (Frosh) combined to have a 77% save percentage for the entire game.

After every save, Borja would shake his head and once Cerritos was lined up in a line, he would slap the goal.

Joe Abing, the men’s water polo head coach for Cerritos College, said that the team did a great job defensively.

“We did a good job in our counter-attack [fast break] goals,” Abing said, “We did a good job defensively in making them take really difficult shots.”

“We had really good pressure at the ball at all times and double teaming on defense,” Abing said.

Abing added, “The goalies had an excellent game, bailed us out and kept our defense charged.”

The Falcons men’s water polo team looks to continue their winning ways when they play against Chaffey on Sept. 21 at 4:30 p.m.